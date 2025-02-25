PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release

February 25, 2025 Legarda urges action to curb rising dengue cases in PH Senator Loren Legarda called on local government agencies to exercise best practices to help bring down dengue cases in the country. Legarda, the author of the National Environmental Awareness Education and the author and principal sponsor of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, expressed alarm due to the unsettling increase in dengue cases this year. "We call on our citizens, local government units, and landfill operators to take proactive measures in reducing mosquito populations by maintaining cleanliness in their areas and ensuring proper waste management and disposal," Legarda said. "Poorly managed waste, especially during the rainy season, can collect water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is essential to eliminate stagnant water sources and properly dispose of trash to prevent disease outbreaks," she added. Legarda also called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to properly implement the Philippine Clean Water Act, another law she authored, which designates water quality management areas, with local government units manning the board. Legarda emphasized that improper water handling can harm public health, leading to illnesses such as dengue. She also said that the board should implement strategies and policies to improve and maintain its respective sewerage or septage program and ensure a clean water supply. "Environmental education should be taught in a way that environmental concepts and principles, environmental laws, the state of international and local environment, as well as local environmental best practices should be followed," remarked Legarda. "We must make citizens aware of their responsibility to protect and conserve the environment, as well as rehabilitating natural resources and make it sustainable." Quezon City declared a dengue outbreak last February 15 after a steep rise in cases--almost 1,800 cases in 2025--an almost 200% increase year-on-year. Of the cases, there had been 10 recorded fatalities, with eight being minors. According to the Department of Health (DOH), aside from Quezon City, eight other areas in the country may declare a dengue outbreak due to a significant rise in cases. These areas are from Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and the National Capital Region. Across the archipelago, there have been over 43,000 recorded cases as of February 15, a 56% increase from last year, according to the DOH. (30) Legarda nanawagan ng aksyon upang mapigilan ang pagtaas ng kaso ng dengue sa Pilipinas Nanawagan si Senadora Loren Legarda sa mga lokal na ahensya ng gobyerno na magpatupad ng best practices upang mapababa ang kaso ng dengue sa bansa. Nabahala si Legarda, ang author ng National Environmental Awareness Education Act at author at principal sponsor ng Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, dahil sa pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso ngayong taon. "Tinatawagan natin ng pansin ang ating mga mamamayan, LGU, at mga landfill operator na gumawa ng mga hakbang na bawasan ang pagdami ng mga lamok sa pamamagitan ng paglilinis ng kani-kanilang lugar at masiguro ang tamang waste management," giit ni Legarda. "Ang maling pagtatapon ng basura, lalo na sa tag-ulan, ay nagdudulot ng nakatiwangwang na tubig, at nagiging pamugaran ng mga lamok. Dapat malinis ang mga ito upang maiwasan ang outbreak," dagdag niya. Nanawagan din si Legarda sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na ipatupad nang tama ang Philippine Clean Water Act, na isa pang batas na kaniyang ipinasa, at pamahalaan ang mga water quality management area. Binigyang-diin ni Legarda na ang maling paghawak ng tubig ay maaaring makapinsala sa kalusugan ng publiko, na nagdudulot ng mga sakit tulad ng dengue. Dagdag pa ng senadora na dapat magkaroon ng bagong istratehiya at polisiya upang maayos ang kani-kaniyang sewerage system, pati na ang pagtiyak sa malinis na tubig. "Dapat maituro ang environmental education kung saan maintindihan ang mga batas at ang kalikasan mismo upang makagawa ng mga hakbang," ani Legarda. "Dapat ipaalam sa mga Pilipino ang kanilang responsibilidad sa pag-aalaga sa kalikasan." Nauna nang nagdeklara ang Quezon City ng dengue outbreak noong Pebrero 15 matapos ang mabilis na pag-angat ng mga kaso--tinatayang nasa 1,800 kaso sa 2025 o 200% na mas marami kumpara sa naitala noong 2024. Nasa 10 rin ang nasawi, kung saan walo rito ay menor de edad. Ayon sa Department of Health (DOH), bukod sa Quezon City, may walong iba pang lugar sa bansa ang maaaring magdeklara ng outbreak ng dengue dahil sa malaking pagtaas ng mga kaso. Ang mga lugar ay mula sa Calabarzon, Central Luzon, at National Capital Region. Naitala ang mahigit 43,000 kaso ng dengue sa bansa noong Pebrero 15 na 56% na mas mataas kumpara sa dami ng kaso noong nakaraang taon sa parehong panahon, ayon sa DOH.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.