Prime Minister Golob at Golden Ambassador for Children with Cancer Award Ceremony

SLOVENIA, February 24 - The Prime Minister was accompanied at the event by his partner, Tina Gaber.

One of the key visions of the Gold Ribbon Institute (Inštitut Zlata pentljica) is to bring together children from vulnerable groups. One of these connections was made through the Call Centre for Reconstruction After the 2023 Floods, through which children from two very vulnerable groups forged a bond of friendship and solidarity. This is why the Zlata Pentljica Institute awarded one of this year's Golden Ambassador for Children with Cancer plaques to the call centre 114, in order to highlight the importance of integration, cooperation and inclusion as fundamental values of society. The award was also presented to Andrej Šter, former Head of the call centre.

On 5 September 2023, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia adopted a decision to set up the Call Centre for Reconstruction After the 2023 Floods on telephone number 114. The initiative to establish the call centre was taken by the Office of the Prime Minister with a view to centralising up-to-date, reliable and comprehensive information on the recovery efforts after the floods that affected almost two-thirds of Slovenia in August 2023. It is aimed at all citizens who suffered the consequences of the natural disaster and offers reliable and fast information in one place. The call centre is staffed by employees from ministries and government offices who wanted to help people affected by the floods. The call centre was headed by Andrej Šter from the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs until December 2024, when he was succeeded by Matjaž Florjanc Lukan, also an employee from the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

When the call centre was established in September 2023, Prime Minister Golob stressed that the number 114 would become a synonym for help in the event of natural disasters, the help provided by the state to all who would need it. In September 2024, the 114 call centre was also awarded the prize of “The Shift Forward 2024” (Premik naprej 2024) contest by the Faculty of Administration of the University of Ljubljana.