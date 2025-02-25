Minister Aaron Motsoaledi leads official launch of HIV Treatment Campaign, 25 Feb

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Tuesday, 25 February lead the official launch of new HIV treatment campaign with the objective to close the gap by putting additional 1.1 million people who are living with HIV but are not on treatment by the end of December 2025.

The new campaign will be launched in collaboration with the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) and other stakeholders in the health sector, and is part of the country`s ongoing interventions to enhance an uptake of life-saving HIV treatment to ensure 95% of people diagnosed with HIV receive and adhere to antiretroviral therapy (ART) in order to achieve viral suppression.

Minister Motsoaledi will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla; leaders of various SANAC sectors; provincial MECs for Health, representatives of development partners and civil society organisations amongst others, who will make a commitment on behalf of their organisations to support the country`s efforts to reach this ambitious target. This massive campaign is in line with the new South African National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs (NSP) for 2023-2028 and UNAIDS`s 95- 95-95 targets to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

South Africa has 7,8 million people living with HIV and AIDS, and 7,5 million of them know their status, while at least 5,9 million are on ARV treatment. The country is making progress towards achieving the ambitious targets, despite these remarkable achievements, significant challenges persist regarding prevention, treatment initiation, adherence to ART, and retention in care.

Members of the media are invited to the launch scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Community Hall, Soweto

