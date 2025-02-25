Genomics Biomarker Market Projected to Hit USD 10.39 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Genomics Biomarker Market

Driven by advancements in precision medicine and AI-driven diagnostics, the Genomics Biomarker Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the Genomics Biomarker Market was estimated at USD 4.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.39 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Genomics Biomarker Market is growing strongly, fueled by progress in precision medicine, increasing incidence of chronic conditions, and the spread of biomarker-based diagnostics. The market is helped by advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics technology, improving early disease diagnosis and biologically focused therapies. By Biomarker Type, the predictive biomarkers segment dominated the Genomics Biomarker Market in 2023.The dominance is because of its pivotal position in precision medicine and targeted therapies. Predictive biomarkers assist in identifying a patient's chances of responding to a particular treatment, maximizing drug effectiveness while reducing side effects. The growing use of personalized cancer therapies, immunotherapies, and companion diagnostics has driven demand for predictive biomarkers substantially. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics advances have boosted biomarker discovery, fueling their use in oncology, neurology, and autoimmune disorders. Biomarker-based drug development approvals by regulatory authorities and increasing investments in companion diagnostics further consolidate this segment's market dominance. Moreover, pharmaceutical firms increasingly depend on predictive biomarkers for clinical trial stratification to ensure more effective drug development and improved success rates. Biomarker-based drug development approvals by regulatory authorities and increasing investments in companion diagnostics further consolidate this segment's market dominance. Moreover, pharmaceutical firms increasingly depend on predictive biomarkers for clinical trial stratification to ensure more effective drug development and improved success rates.By Technology, the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is experiencing the fastest growth in the Genomics Biomarker Market throughout the forecast period.NGS dominance is due to the capability of high throughput, low cost, and precise analysis of complex genetic information. NGS facilitates rapid sequencing of whole genomes, which is an important technology for biomarker discovery, early disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine. Its growing use in cancer genomics, rare disease diagnosis, and infectious disease studies is propelling demand. Furthermore, advances in bioinformatics, automation, and AI-based data analysis are enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of NGS. Sliding sequencing costs and growing investments from governments and private players in genomics research also drive adoption. With pharmaceutical firms incorporating NGS in drug development and clinical trials, the segment is further accelerating its growth.By Application, the oncology segment dominated the Genomics Biomarker Market with a 35% market share in 2023.The oncology segment's dominance is because of the growing worldwide incidence of cancer and the rise in the adoption of biomarker-guided precision medicine. Genomics biomarkers are essential in early cancer detection, prognosis, choice of treatment, and therapy monitoring and, as a result, greatly enhance patient outcomes. The expansion in the use of predictive and prognostic biomarkers in targeted therapies, including immunotherapy and precision oncology, has spurred demand. Improved Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsy technology further increased the potential for biomarker discovery and clinical use. Also, growing FDA approvals of cancer drugs based on biomarkers and companion diagnostics have further fortified this segment's market leadership. Continued research investments and pharma partnerships will further expand genomics biomarkers' role in cancer diagnostics, treatment planning, and development of personalized therapy, keeping oncology as the foremost application sector.By End User, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with a 46% market share in 2023.The dominance is because of the growing dependence on drug development based on biomarkers, companion diagnostics, and precision medicine. These pharmaceutical and biotech companies spend aggressively on genomic studies, clinical trials, and NGS technologies to optimize drug performance and minimize failure rates. Biomarkers are significant in target identification, patient stratification, and therapy monitoring, especially in oncology, neurology, and rare disease drug development. Also, increasing FDA approvals of drugs based on biomarkers and government support for precision medicine programs further enhanced this segment's dominance. Biomarker discovery and validation collaborations between research organizations, biotech companies, and diagnostic firms remain a driving force behind innovation, solidifying the position of pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations in the genomics biomarker market.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5521 Regional InsightsNorth America dominated the market with a 44% market share in 2023.North America region’s dominance is because of its established healthcare infrastructure, high rate of precision medicine adoption, and heavy investments from the government and private sector in biomarker research. The presence of top biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, combined with robust regulatory support from the FDA and other agencies, has driven biomarker development and commercialization. Moreover, the growth in the prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases has fueled the demand for genomics-based diagnostics and therapies, supporting the region's leadership in the market.The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the Genomics Biomarker Market, owing to growing healthcare spending, increasing biotechnology research, and a growing trend toward personalized medicine in nations like China, India, and Japan. Government funding for genomics research and precision diagnostics is driving market growth. Furthermore, increased patient population, next-generation sequencing (NGS) advancements, and affordable clinical trials are also supporting the region, as investments from international pharma companies pour in. Increased incidence of cancer and infectious diseases is also propelling the growth of genomics biomarkers, driving robust market growth.Prominent companies in the Genomics Biomarker Market include• Illumina, Inc. (BaseSpace Sequence Hub, TruSeq Genomic Library Prep Kits)• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Ion AmpliSeq Panels, Oncomine Solutions)• QIAGEN N.V. (GeneGlobe Design & Analysis Hub, QIAseq Targeted DNA Panels• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits, Cobas EGFR Mutation Test)• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (SureSelect Target Enrichment, GenetiSure Cytogenomics Arrays)• PerkinElmer, Inc. (NEXTFLEX DNA Sequencing Kits, Signals Genomics Insights Platform)• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Droplet Digital PCR System, QX200 AutoDG Droplet Generator)• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Sequel IIe System, SMRTbell Express Template Prep Kit)• Oxford Nanopore Technologies (MinION Sequencer, Epi2Me Cloud Analysis Platform)• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD Biosciences) (FACSDiva Software, BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis System)• 10x Genomics, Inc. (Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Kits, Visium Spatial Gene Expression Platform)• Genomic Health, Inc. (Oncotype DX Genomic Tests, Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score)• Myriad Genetics, Inc. (myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, EndoPredict Breast Cancer Test)• Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FoundationOne CDx, FoundationOne Liquid CDx)• Guardant Health, Inc. (Guardant360, Guardant Reveal)• NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (RaDaR Assay for MRD, Fusion Detection Panels)• Invitae Corporation (Invitae Cancer Screen, Invitae Genetic Health Screen• BioMérieux S.A. (BioFire FilmArray Panels, VIDAS Biomarker Tests• Sysmex Corporation (Plasma-Safe-SeqS Technology, OncoBEAM Liquid Biopsy Tests)• GRAIL, Inc. (Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test, cfDNA Analysis Tools for Biomarker Discovery 