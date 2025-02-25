Premier Panyaza Lesufi: 2025 State of the Province Address

Madame Speaker, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe;

Deputy Speaker, Honourable Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela;

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Honourable Parks Tau;

Deputy Ministers Mondli Gungubele and Peace Mabe;

Chief Whip of the Governing Party, Honourable Lesego Makhubela;

Members of the Executive Council;

Leaders of Political Parties in the Government of Provincial Unity;

Leader of the Official Opposition, Honourable Solly Msimanga;

Leaders of Political Parties and Members of the Provincial Legislature;

Former Minister Zizi Kodwa;

Former Premiers;

Executive Mayors and Speakers of Councils;

Traditional and Religious Leaders in Gauteng Province;

Chairperson of the Board of Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone, Mr Lionel October;

CEO and Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone, Dr Bheka Zulu;

CEO and President of Ford of South Africa, Mr Neale Hill;

Your Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

Members of the Media;

Distinguished Guests;

The People of Gauteng:

Introduction: Tone setting and contextualisation

It is now six months since the 7th democratic administration, which was configured in terms of the Government of Provincial Unity, took up the reins to deliver on the electoral mandate of the May 2024 national and provincial elections. We are thankful for the continued commitment shown by all the political parties that are part of the Government of Provincial Unity.

Let me also thank the official opposition and the parties outside the Government of Provincial Unity for their continued thoughtful contribution to a robust yet constructive legislative environment that deepens democratic governance in our province.

This SOPA is underpinned by the three national priorities, re-emphasised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2025 State of the Nation Address. In Gauteng, we are aligned with these three strategic priorities of the Medium-Term Development Plan:

Drive inclusive growth and job creation.

Reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living.

Build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

Gauteng 13 problems

Whatever we do and whatever we say, if we don’t resolve the following Gauteng 13 problems, being here will mean nothing. Our Gauteng 13 problems are the following:

Water Cable theft and vandalism Non-functional traffic lights Potholes Crime and lawlessness Mushrooming of informal settlements Electricity, in particular load shedding and load reduction in our communities Increase in gender-based violence and femicide Drug abuse Service at our hospitals and clinics Lack of schools Failing infrastructure and CBDs Unemployment

G1: Water

I want to apologise wholeheartedly to all those people who, as we speak, struggle to access water in our province. This is unacceptable. We must intervene decisively and call for accountability. We can’t claim to be a smart province while still subjecting our people to this Stone Age problem.

Even though this is not a competency of the provincial government, together with our municipalities and the Minister of Water and Sanitation Mme Pemmy Majodina, we have taken a drastic decision to allow City Power to take over the electricity supply of the Eikenhof pumping station while Eskom will take over the Emfuleni pumping station to immediately restore power.

It is the power failures in these water pumping stations that have led to the challenges of depletion of water in our reservoirs. We are at an advanced stage to repair leaks and replace ageing pipes. Since this intervention, water is gradually coming back to our homes.

As we move forward, we are preparing all municipalities to receive a large water supply from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, set for completion in 2028. This requires massive upgrades to municipal infrastructure to ensure it can accommodate the additional water supply.

Jointly with the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, we have established a war room with all our municipalities to monitor, resolve, and protect our water supply in the province.

G2: Cable theft and vandalism

To date, we have shut down 1,079 scrap yards for non-compliance.

Shut down 593 spare shops and 149 tyre shops for operating illegally.

716 owners and operators were arrested and tried through our courts.

We’ve resolved to install tech logs that will alert us instantly when our network is tampered with.

A 24-hour response team will always be on standby.

G3: Non-functional traffic lights

We have identified more than 400 traffic signals across our province that require immediate replacement.

We have now set aside a budget and a team to immediately repair or replace these traffic lights.

We welcome the intervention and support from various private sector companies that have adopted various traffic lights in our province.

G4: Potholes

From next month, we are resurfacing and upgrading the Golden Highway, Malibongwe Drive, Garsfontein Road, and key interchanges in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

The 5 KM upgrade of the D1814 road in Bronkhorstspruit has started.

Allandale Road is now done while K101 Olifantsfontein Road, Midrand is also about to be completed.

With the help of the CSIR, we’ve now mapped and identified all potholes in our province.

A 72-hour pothole repair commitment will be implemented.

G5: Crime and lawlessness

442 crime kingpins responsible for cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, hijackings, ATM bombings, and business robberies have been profiled.

50 arrests have already been made, with full-time surveillance on the rest.

We have introduced:

Wardens An air wing with 3 helicopters Panic buttons Thousands of CCTV cameras



G6: Mushrooming of informal settlements

More than 6,600 new shacks have been demolished.

A new technology will immediately alert us when a new settlement is established.

8,000 hectares of state land have been lost to land invasion.

For enquiries:

Foster Mohale

Departmental Spokesperson

National Health Department

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

#GovZAupdates #ServiceDeliveryZA