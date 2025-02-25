Submit Release
Premier Phophi Ramathuba hosts post State of the Province Address (SOPA) Media Breakfast, 28 Feb

The breakfast has been scheduled as follows:

Date: 28 February 2025
Time: 07h30 for 08h00
Venue: Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate, Mookgophong

RSVP: On or before 26 February 2025, with Jimmy Malebati on 066 302 1213 or malebatij@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

For enquiries:
Ndavhe Ramakuela (Provincial Government Spokesperson)
Cell: 082 200 5357

Thilivhali Muavha (Premier’s Spokesperson)
Cell: 066 011 7034

