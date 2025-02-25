South Africa calls for journalists to enter the 2025 SADC Media Awards competition

The South African journalists/media are invited to submit their entries for the 2025 SADC Media Awards competition.

The SADC Media Awards competition is open to journalists from the SADC Member States.

The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region.

To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.

The first prize winners will receive their prizes and certificates on the margins of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government that will take place in August 2025.

The first prize winner in each category receives US$2,500 and the runner-up receives US$1000.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.gcis.gov.za website.

Entry Form: https://lnkd.in/dN9BrxAc

Rules of the 2025 competition: https://lnkd.in/drPn2KBs



Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA or any GCIS offices nationwide marked:

MDDA Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry

GSM Building

SABC Auckland Park Campus

Johannesburg

2006

OR

GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry

Government Communications (GCIS)

1035 Francis Baard Street

Hatfield, Pretoria

0028



NB: All entries must be submitted no later than 28 February 2025.

For inquiries, please contact:

Mr. William Baloyi

E-mail: williamb@gcis.gov.za

Cell: 083 7040736

Mr. Themba Thobela

E-mail: themba@gcis.gov.za

Cell: 076 095 6555