Minister Patricia de Lille: Meetings Africa trade floor opening speech

Note to editors: The following speech was delivered this morning, 25 February 2025, at the Meetings Africa 2025 trade floor opening ceremony at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Maggie Sotyu

MEC of Economic Development in the Gauteng Province, Lebogang Maile

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Lungi Annette Mnganga-Gcabashe and Members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tourism

Members of the Select Committee

Director-General at the Department of Tourism, Victor Vele

South African Tourism Board Chair and Board Members

South African Tourism Chief Executive Officer, Nombulelo Guliwe

Board Members of the Various Provincial Tourism Authorities

Board Chairperson of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Mr. Jerry Mabena and Board Members

CEOs and Executive Management of Provincial and Local Tourism Authorities

Delegates from all over the world

African Industry Associations, and Tourism Stakeholders and Partners

All media representatives, ladies and gentlemen,

It’s a great pleasure to be with you today at Meetings Africa 2025. As we meet this year, we have a unique and exciting occasion to celebrate—South Africa chairs and hosts the G20 for the first time on African soil, signaling not just Africa’s rise but also its readiness to host the world.

Africa is not only rich in resources but also has the talent and vision to host the most influential global events. From vibrant cities to top-tier venues with service excellence, we are proving ourselves as a powerhouse for global gatherings, innovation, and opportunity.

We boast the world’s youngest and fastest-growing workforce, with dynamic economies and an unmatched energy to welcome and engage the world’s brightest minds. To unlock our full potential, we must advance Africa together.

Meetings Africa is an event that brings governments, businesses, entrepreneurs, and global partners to collaborate. We are united in the belief that when Africa wins, the world wins.

Meetings Africa provides an opportunity for us to invest in people, showcase our top-quality facilities, and position Africa as the go-to destination for world-class business events. The strength and resilience of our tourism and business events sector are showcased here, and I am proud to announce that this year, the Department of Tourism has funded the participation of 25 SMMEs in the tourism sector, helping them connect with global leaders and secure partnerships.

Over 100 SMMEs are here this year, and we have a record number of exhibitors from across the continent. To our exhibitors, buyers, delegates, and partners, welcome to Africa’s gateway to boundless opportunities. Special thanks to the Gauteng Tourism Authority, Johannesburg Tourism Company, and Sandton Convention Centre for their invaluable support in making Meetings Africa 2025 possible.

Showcasing African excellence in business events

Meetings Africa is not just a trade show; it’s a Pan-African showcase where our collective strengths unlock new possibilities. Last year, the event contributed R420 million to South Africa’s economy. This year, we welcome over 410 exhibitors from 27 African countries, including debut delegates from Chad, Guinea, Morocco, and Madagascar.

In 2025, the business events industry is expected to grow significantly. South Africa is already the #1 ranked business events destination in Africa and the Middle East, but we must continue to expand our share of the global market. This year, the South African National Convention Bureau has already secured 53 international business events to be hosted between 2024 and 2029, contributing R617 million to the economy and bringing over 24,000 delegates to South Africa.

South African Government: Making the country more accessible

The Government of National Unity (GNU) recognizes the power of business events in driving economic transformation. Their priorities include:

Firstly, to drive inclusive growth and job creation.

Secondly, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living.

Thirdly, to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

The Department of Tourism is working with the private sector on key priorities such as improving visa regulations, enhancing destination marketing, and ensuring safety and security. With visa enhancements like the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) and the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), we are making it easier for business travelers to visit South Africa. These measures will help grow our tourism and MICE sector.

Hosting the G20 Summit in Africa

This year, we will proudly host the G20 Summit for the first time in Africa. With G20 nations representing 85% of the global economy, South Africa will highlight Africa’s role in global economic leadership. This summit will showcase South Africa's venues, foster collaboration, create jobs, and drive investment.

Africa’s Travel Indaba

As we look forward to the Africa Travel Indaba in May, the continent’s premier travel trade show, I encourage you to join us at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 12 to 15 May 2025. The event will offer numerous opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration to further grow African tourism.

Conclusion

In closing, Meetings Africa 2025 is a reminder of the opportunities we have to market Africa and unlock the continent’s potential. Through meaningful collaboration, we can drive economic prosperity and showcase Africa’s excellence in hosting world-class business events.

Over the next two days, as you engage on the trade floor, remember that every handshake, every partnership, and every deal is a step toward a brighter future for Africa.

To our exhibitors, buyers, and delegates, I wish you a productive and fruitful experience at Meetings Africa 2025. Let us build the future, together. The time is now. The place is Africa. And the opportunity is limitless.

It is with great pride that I officially welcome you to Meetings Africa 2025. Let us make this a resounding success for Africa.

Thank you, and God bless.

