Flu Crisis Escalates in Asia: European Wellness Biomedical Group Advocates Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine for Immunity Boost

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the escalating influenza pandemic affecting China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, European Wellness Biomedical Group alongside founder Prof. Mike Chan today announced that they are advocating for the application of Mito Organelles (MO) immunotherapy—a treatment initially developed for COVID-19 —to combat influenza. This innovative approach focuses on enhancing mitochondrial function within cells to strengthen the body's immune response against viral infections. By targeting specific organs such as the thymus, lungs, heart, spleen, placenta, and central nervous system, MO formulations aim to support patients through various stages of influenza infection, from active illness to long-term recovery.

The tragic death of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu , who succumbed to pneumonia on Feb 2, 2025, after contracting the flu while on vacation in Japan, has sent shockwaves across Asia. Her passing has sparked grief and heightened concerns over the worsening flu pandemic, which is overwhelming hospitals in Taiwan, China, and Japan. In response, governments have intensified vaccination campaigns and public health measures to curb the outbreak.

Global Flu Outbreak and Statistics

Japan: Japan experienced its largest flu outbreak in 25 years during the last week of December 2024, with over 317,812 cases reported from December 23 to 29. This is more than three times the number of cases from the same period in 2023. The Kyushu region was particularly affected, with high case rates per medical institution in prefectures like Oita and Kagoshima. Additionally, an outbreak of avian influenza has spread across Japan, leading to the culling of over 5 million birds in January 2025.

Taiwan: Taiwan is currently experiencing its worst flu season in a decade, with 667 severe cases and 132 deaths recorded since October 2024. Hospitals are overwhelmed, with a record number of flu-related emergency visits reaching around 160,000 per week. In response, the Taiwanese government has secured over 2 million antiviral doses and launched an aggressive vaccination campaign, administering 6.4 million flu shots to date.

China: The country is grappling with a sharp rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections, particularly among children. This surge has raised international concerns over potential viral mutations, prompting calls for greater transparency from Chinese health officials. Researchers are calling for more genetic sequencing to keep an eye on possible viral recombination or the appearance of new flu strains.

South Korea: The flu pandemic is intensifying across East Asia, with South Korea now experiencing its most severe outbreak since 2016. In the final week of December 2024, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a sharp increase in suspected flu cases, reaching 73.9 per 1,000 outpatient visits—a 136% surge from the previous week. Adolescents aged 13 to 18 are particularly affected, with an infection rate of 151.3 cases per 1,000 outpatients. This surge in South Korea adds to the escalating flu crisis in neighboring countries.

United States: The flu pandemic is also severely impacting the United States, with at least 24 million reported illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths so far this season. The current flu season in the U.S. is the worst it has been in at least 15 years. Forty-three U.S. states report "high or very high" flu activity, and emergency room visits for influenza are "very high" nationwide. More than 48,000 patients were hospitalized with influenza in a single week. There have been 57 pediatric deaths reported so far, with nearly 60 total child deaths attributed to the flu.

Prof. Mike Chan: Strengthening Immunity Against the Flu

In response to the crisis, Prof. Mike Chan has outlined key regenerative medicine strategies aimed at fortifying the immune system and reducing severe flu complications. His approach emphasizes cellular repair, immune modulation, and inflammation control through cutting-edge biomedical therapies.

Using Mito Organelles (MO) Immunotherapy for Influenza

Building upon the success of Mito Organelles (MO) immunotherapy in combating COVID-19, Prof. Mike Chan proposes using this approach for influenza treatment, given the shared mechanisms of immune response modulation in both viral infections. The MO formulations, originally tailored for COVID-19, can be adapted for influenza by substituting the target virus while maintaining the same organ-specific components.

MO Formulations for Influenza:

MO 1: Active Infection Support (Thymus, Lung, Heart) – Strengthens the immune system during active influenza infection by improving the function of these key organs.

(Thymus, Lung, Heart) – Strengthens the immune system during active influenza infection by improving the function of these key organs. MO 2: Early Post-Infection Recovery (Thymus, Spleen, Lungs) – Aids recovery shortly after infection by restoring immune competence and lung health.

(Thymus, Spleen, Lungs) – Aids recovery shortly after infection by restoring immune competence and lung health. MO 3: Long-Term Immune Booster and Recovery Enhancement

The rationale for this therapy lies in the similar impact both COVID-19 and influenza viruses have on mitocho (Thymus, Placenta, CNS, Heart, Lungs) – Provides lasting immune support to prevent lingering effects and boost systemic health.

The rationale for this therapy lies in the similar impact both COVID-19 and influenza viruses have on mitochondrial function and the immune system. Research shows that influenza can disrupt mitochondrial activity, weakening the body's ability to fight infection. MO immunotherapy aims to restore balance by targeting key organs involved in immune regulation, making it a promising approach for influenza treatment.

Other Regenerative Medicine Strategies

1. Thymus Therapy for Immune System Reinforcement – The thymus gland plays a crucial role in immune defense, producing T-cells that identify and attack viral infections. However, thymus function declines with age, leaving older adults more vulnerable to severe flu complications.

How it works:

Stimulates T-cell production to enhance viral immunity.

Prevents immune system exhaustion, reducing susceptibility to pneumonia.

Supports long-term immune resilience, particularly in aging populations.

2. Super Transfer Factor for Immune Education – Super Transfer Factor (STF) is an advanced immunotherapy that helps the immune system recognize viral pathogens, enabling a faster and more effective response.

How it works:

Teaches immune cells to recognize and destroy flu viruses.

Boosts antiviral response while regulating inflammation.

Reduces flu severity and recovery time.

3. Mitochondrial Regeneration for Cellular Energy – Mitochondria, the energy-producing units of cells, play a critical role in immune function. Flu-related fatigue and organ damage often stem from mitochondrial dysfunction.

How it works:

Enhances immune cell energy production, improving response to infections.

Prevents cell death in lung tissue, reducing pneumonia risk.

4. Exosome Therapy for Lung and Immune Repair – Exosome therapy involves stem-cell-derived vesicles that facilitate cellular repair and immune modulation. It has been studied for lung regeneration, particularly in severe respiratory conditions.

How it works:

Delivers anti-inflammatory proteins to damaged lung tissue.

Enhances immune cell communication, improving flu response.

Speeds up recovery from pneumonia and severe flu complications.

Public Awareness and Education

In the face of a relentless flu pandemic affecting millions globally, the integration of regenerative medicine and innovative immunotherapies offers a beacon of hope. Prof. Mike Chan's unwavering dedication to pioneering treatments exemplifies the proactive approach needed to combat such health crises.

By embracing these advanced therapies, we not only address the current challenges but also fortify our defenses against future viral threats. The time to act is now—by investing in and adopting these cutting-edge approaches, we can safeguard public health and usher in a new era of medical resilience.

A Race Against Time to Contain the Flu Pandemic

As Japan, China, and Taiwan grapple with rising flu cases, governments are accelerating public health efforts, emphasizing vaccinations, antiviral distribution, and public hygiene awareness. However, the continued mutation of flu viruses and the unpredictable nature of HMPV’s global spread pose ongoing challenges. Public health officials recommend the annual flu shot, but only about 44% of adults and 45% of children received it this winter.

While conventional medicine focuses on treating flu symptoms, Prof. Mike Chan advocates for a proactive approach, reinforcing the immune system before infections take hold.

“In the fight against flu pandemics, regenerative medicine offers a new frontier of defense,” he stated. “By strengthening our immune systems at the cellular level, we can reduce mortality and prevent future outbreaks.”

With the pandemic unfolding at an alarming rate, the world is now at a critical juncture—will traditional treatments suffice, or is it time to embrace the regenerative future of medicine?

For more information on Prof. Mike Chan's work and initiatives, visit his website at https://european-wellness.eu .

About European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG)

European Wellness is a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare solutions, with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. With a network of 46 premier centers and a team of highly skilled, multi-national doctors from around the world, the organisation is at the forefront of the wellness revolution, delivering innovative and personalized treatments to clients worldwide.

