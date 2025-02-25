RadNet’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, DeepHealth, and ConcertAI’s TeraRecon Announce Strategic Collaboration Around Integrated AI and Advanced Visualization

DeepHealth’s cloud-native Diagnostic Suite™ will integrate TeraRecon’s SaaS-based advanced visualization capabilities, creating a unified AI-powered diagnostic workspace that enhances workflows and expands access to advanced diagnostic tools across diverse healthcare settings.



The collaboration will also integrate DeepHealth’s clinical AI solutions into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem, augmenting its capabilities and expanding its impact in diagnostic imaging.



Both companies will continue to explore new opportunities to leverage each other’s AI solutions and distribute AI-driven imaging and workflow automation.



LOS ANGELES and SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT) and ConcertAI’s TeraRecon, a leader in medical imaging advanced visualization, clinical AI, and workflow automation, announced today a strategic collaboration to integrate certain capabilities to advance imaging tools and the radiology workflow. This collaboration is first designed to create a seamless AI-enabled diagnostic experience for radiologists and imaging specialists through integrating TeraRecon’s advanced visualization (AV) technology into DeepHealth OS cloud-native Operating System. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to incorporate DeepHealth’s clinical AI solutions into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem, enabling physicians to deliver precise and timely diagnostic interpretations.

“ConcertAI will be aligning its TeraRecon Advanced Visualization and Clinical AI solutions with DeepHealth’s AI-enabled operating system to deliver optimized operational and interpretive workflows to radiologists,” said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. “This two-way collaboration, integrating DeepHealth’s clinical AI technology into the TeraRecon AI ecosystem, can provide more radiologists with essential tools to enhance diagnostic efficiency, enabling better patient care.”

As imaging volumes continue to rise, radiology departments face increasing pressure to manage workload efficiently while maintaining diagnostic accuracy. AI-powered solutions have demonstrated their potential in streamlining workflows and improving precision, making integrated technologies essential for the future of medical imaging.

DeepHealth OS is a secure, scalable, cloud-native platform that personalizes AI-powered workspaces for radiology teams, enabling greater collaboration and efficiency. DeepHealth’s Diagnostic Suite™, which harnesses the cloud-native capabilities of DeepHealth OS delivers seamless workflow integration to meet the evolving demands of radiologists through interoperable, reliable, highly scalable unified diagnostic workspace.

The integration of TeraRecon’s advanced visualization capabilities with DeepHealth’s OS and Diagnostic Suite will enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency and streamline radiologists’ workflows by enabling radiologists to make faster, more informed decisions with greater ease.

“At DeepHealth, we are committed to leveraging advanced AI to enhance radiology workflows, elevate the experience of care teams, and improve patient care,” said Kees Wesdorp, PhD, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health division. “Partnering with TeraRecon allows us to integrate industry-leading visualization and clinical AI technology, equipping radiologists with the tools to improve efficiency and reduce variability. This collaboration strengthens DeepHealth OS, driving innovation in medical imaging.”

Additionally, the two companies are exploring the integration of several of DeepHealth’s AI-powered cancer screening capabilities into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem, further strengthening TeraRecon's AI-powered imaging solutions and making these essential screening tools more widely available. These enhancements would contribute to TeraRecon’s comprehensive cloud-based imaging suite, which spans from diagnosis to research, offering end-to-end advanced imaging solutions for a broader range of healthcare providers.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader engagement between TeraRecon and DeepHealth, as both companies explore additional areas to integrate AI-driven imaging and workflow automation. By continuing to expand their joint capabilities, they aim to provide radiologists with seamless diagnostic tools that enhance precision, efficiency, and better care delivery.

For more information, visit the TeraRecon (#AI-13) and DeepHealth (#507, X5) booths at the European Congress of Radiology 2025, which will be held between 26 February and 2 March in Vienna, Austria.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS and multi-modal data solutions for healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARAai™ technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2,000 healthcare providers, and medical societies. TeraRecon® provides advanced radiological image visualizations and clinical AI decision augmentation solutions for MRI and CT. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers with ASCO-aligned automated QOPI and ASCO Certified® quality solutions and SmartLinQ™ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at concertai.com and www.terarecon.com .

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet's Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (i.e., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth and Kheiron breast AI and Quantib prostate and brain AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in lung, breast, prostate, and brain health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system - DeepHealth OS - that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 399 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities of RadNet, ConcertAI, TeraRecon, and DeepHealth’s informatics, hardware and software product portfolios and the collaboration’s impact on radiology practices and healthcare workflow, are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

For media inquiries, reach out to:

ConcertAI

Treble

McKenzie Covell

concertai@treblepr.com

DeepHealth

Andra Axente

Communications Director

Phone: +31 614 440971

Email: andra.axente@deephealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.