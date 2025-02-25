Liver Disease Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 64.23 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.69% CAGR | SNS Insider

Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

Rising prevalence of liver disorders and advancements in diagnostic technologies drive market growth from USD 35.97 billion in 2023 to USD 64.23 billion by 2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Liver Disease Diagnostics Market was estimated at USD 35.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 64.23 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Liver Disease Diagnostics Market is witnessing rapid growth on account of the increasing incidence of liver diseases like NAFLD, NASH, and HCC. Development in imaging technology, biomarker-based testing, and AI-based diagnostics is fueling earlier detection and management of diseases. Rising healthcare spending, escalating awareness, and acceptance of non-invasive diagnostic procedures are further driving market growth, with an emphasis on innovation and accessibility in key regions.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5768 Segmentation Analysis:By Technique, the imaging segment dominated the market and contributed around 32.12% market share in the liver disease diagnostics market in 2023.The segment’s dominance is because of its non-invasive procedure, high sensitivity, and extensive availability. Methods like ultrasound, MRI, CT scans, and elastography offer real-time liver analysis, enabling early diagnosis of fatty liver disease, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The increased prevalence of NAFLD and NASH, together with the rise in demand for non-invasive diagnostic options, has driven imaging adoption at an accelerated pace. Moreover, innovation in AI-enabled imaging and increasing availability of handheld and point-of-care imaging modalities have augmented its market share dominance, further establishing it as the go-to option for periodic liver disease screening and diagnosis.The biopsy segment is expected to see the fastest growth in the liver disease diagnostics market with 7.62% CAGR over the forecast period because it is highly accurate in staging the disease and assessing its severity. Since liver diseases such as NASH and fibrosis advance, more and more instances require histopathological confirmation, and hence, biopsy proves to be a gold-standard procedure. Advancements in minimally invasive liver biopsy techniques, like transjugular and laparoscopic biopsy, have enhanced patient compliance and minimized risks associated with them. Additionally, a growing number of clinical trials for new therapies for liver diseases, especially NASH and cirrhosis, have driven the demand for biopsy to stratify patients correctly. Technological innovations, such as liquid biopsy and molecular diagnostics, are also propelling the segment's high growth rate.By Disease, the NAFLD segment dominated the liver disease diagnostics market with 24.51% market share in 2023The segments dominance is because of its high prevalence worldwide and strong correlation with obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. Increased incidence of sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and rising rates of Type 2 diabetes have largely contributed to the increasing burden of NAFLD. As the disease can be asymptomatic in the early stages, it has created an enormous need for early and accurate diagnostic equipment like imaging tests (ultrasound, elastography) and biomarker-based diagnostic procedures. Furthermore, growing government and healthcare interest in liver disease screening programs have strengthened the segment further, pushing NAFLD as the leading diagnosed liver disorder across the globe.By End Use, the hospital segment dominated the liver disease diagnostics market in 2023 with 46.32% market shareHospitals dominance is because of its extensive diagnostic features, exposure to sophisticated imaging technology, and large patient inflow. Hospitals are central centers for specialized liver disease diagnosis with MRI, CT scans, liver biopsies, and advanced biomarker testing all under the same roof. Additionally, the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, multidisciplinary teams, and round-the-clock services makes hospitals the preferred choice for liver disease diagnosis. The increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases, government-backed screening programs, and reimbursement policies further reinforced hospitals' dominance. Moreover, the rising number of liver transplant procedures and clinical research studies conducted in hospital settings contributed to the segment's significant market share in 2023.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5768 Regional Insights:North America dominated the liver disease diagnostics market and contributed 40.25% market share in 2023.The region’s dominance is owing to the prevalent incidence of liver diseases such as NAFLD and complications arising from hepatitis. The region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive use of sophisticated diagnostic methods, and augmented funding for liver disease research. A high level of awareness, favorable reimbursement policy, and availability of major market players such as Abbott, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers also boost growth. The growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic options, including imaging and biomarker-based testing, reinforces the dominance of the region.The Asia-Pacific Liver Disease Diagnostics Market is growing at the fastest rate, with a 7.78% CAGR, because the incidence of liver diseases is increasing, primarily propelled by increasing rates of obesity, alcohol use, and viral hepatitis infections. Advances in healthcare infrastructure, increased diagnostic capacity, and government programs to screen for liver disease are supporting market growth. The emergence of the region's medical tourism sector, rising investments in sophisticated diagnostic equipment, and an extensive patient base drive demand. The leading nations are China, India, and Japan, with growing awareness and technology support propelling market growth.Key Players in the Market:• Abbott Laboratories (ARCHITECT AFP Assay, HBsAg Confirmatory Assay)• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Elecsys HBsAg II, Elecsys Anti-HCV II)• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (AcroMetrix HBV DNA Panel, AcroMetrix HCV RNA Panel)• Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur HBsAg II Assay, Dimension EXL HCV Antibody Assay)• bioMérieux SA (VIDAS Anti-HCV Assay, VIDAS HBsAg Ultra)• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Monolisa HCV Ag-Ab ULTRA, GS HBsAg Confirmatory Assay)• Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Test, Hepatitis C Antibody Test)• Fujifilm Corporation (Fujifilm Wako Shikibo Total Bile Acids Test, Liver Fat Assessment)• HORIBA Medical (HELICAB 25 Analyzer, ABX Pentra 400 Clinical Chemistry Analyzer)• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (HCV RNA Quantitative Real-Time PCR, HBV DNA Quantitative PCR)• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (FibroTest-ActiTest, Hepatitis C Antibody with Reflex to HCV RNA)• PerkinElmer Inc. (GSP Neonatal GGT kit, Liver Profile Assay)• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (VITROS Anti-HCV Assay, VITROS HBsAg Assay)• DiaSorin S.p.A. (LIAISON XL Murex HBsAg Quant, LIAISON XL Murex Anti-HCV)• Grifols S.A. (Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay, Procleix HEV Assay)• AbbVie Inc. (HCV Genotype Test, HBV DNA Quantification Test)• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Test, Hepatitis C Virus RNA Test)• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (HCV Antibody Test, HBV Surface Antigen Test)• Merck & Co., Inc. (HCV RNA Quantitative Test, HBV Genotype Test)• Novartis AG (HBsAg Quantification Assay, HCV RNA Detection Assay)Buy Full Research Report on Liver Disease Diagnostics Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5768 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.