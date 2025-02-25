Paper Pigments Market to Hit USD 28.49 Billion by 2032, Driven by Packaging and Printing Growth | SNS Insider

Paper Pigments Market

Rising demand for high-quality paper in printing, packaging, and publishing fuels Paper Pigments Market growth, driven by aesthetics and performance needs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paper Pigments Market Size was valued at 17.76 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 28.49 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The growth of the paper pigments market is primarily driven by the increasing need for sustainable packaging materials, particularly in the food & beverages industry, where end-users are giving preference for sustainable material. Moreover, advances in technology have resulted in the introduction of performance pigments with better color stability and durability, which is expected to drive the market growth. As an example, Pidilite Industries Ltd., in January 2024, revealed a collaboration with Syn-Bio to transform the landscape of leather chemistry in south Asia, which is indirectly anticipated to impact paper pigments market by encouraging sustainable practices. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific area is rapidly industrializing, with countries such as China and India significantly driving the increased demand for paper products, and therefore paper pigmentation. It held pose a crucial market share in 2023, driven by increasing demand supply across experiencing cross-country supply and rapid consumer influx during the forecast period. In summary, the paper pigments market is an exciting and evolving sector, characterized by a strong growth trajectory driven by sustainability and ongoing developments in pigment technology.Get a Sample Report of Paper Pigments Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5733 Key Players:- Ashapura Group (Kaolin, Calcined Kaolin)- BASF (Titanium Dioxide, Kaolin)- Chemours (Ti-Pure Titanium Dioxide)- Huber (Hubercarb WELLCARB, Minex)- Imerys (Kaolin, Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC))- KaMin LLC / CADAM (KaMin Kaolin, CADAM Kaolin)- Kemira Oyj (Paper Chemicals, Coating Pigments)- LANXESS (Bayferrox, Hombitex)- Minerals Technologies Inc. (Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC), Dolomitic Lime)- Mississippi Lime Company (Calcium Carbonate, Quicklime)- Omya (OmyaCal Calcium Carbonate, OmyaHydro Coating Fillers)- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (Color Pigments, Organic Pigments)- Thiele Kaolin Company (Thiele Kaolin, Thiele Pigments)- Tronox Holdings plc (Tiona Titanium Dioxide, TiO2)- Venator Materials PLC (Huntsman Titanium Dioxide, Venator Pigments)- Aditya Birla Chemicals (Titanium Dioxide, Calcium Carbonate)- ECKART GmbH (Metallic Pigments, Special Effect Pigments)- Ferro Corporation (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments)- M. Huber Corporation (HuberCal Calcium Carbonate, Minex)- WTi Pigments (White Pigments, Specialty Coatings Pigments)By Source, Natural Pigments dominated the paper pigments market, holding a market share of 54.4%.This dominance is propelled by the increasing consumer and industry demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Natural pigments sourced from minerals and biological derivation instead of synthetic alternatives adhering to global sustainability trends. To illustrate, natural pigments such as calcium carbonate and kaolin are commonly used owing to their availability and reasonable price. The transition of the paper industry toward reduced carbon footprints has also bolstered the uptake of natural pigments, due to their low environmental cost in production and disposal.By Type, Titanium Dioxide Segment Dominated, Accounting for 36.7% Share in 2023It is popular due to its high brightness and opacity, which are essential in the manufacture of high-quality, glossy paper products. Titanium dioxide is used extensively in industries like advertising and high-end packaging to deliver crisp and rich print results. Although one of the more expensive pigments, its remarkable performance makes it worth the investment, particularly in applications where aesthetics is critical. Magazine publishers, for example, often favor paper coated in titanium dioxide pigments to make sure images and text are sharp and bright.By Application, Coated Paper Applications Led the Market In 2023, Accounting for About 59.1% Of the Market Share.Pigments are applied to the paper surface during the coating process and improve characteristics such as brightness, smoothness, and printability. Coated paper is therefore far more suitable for high-end printing applications, so you would often see it used for brochures, magazines, advertising materials, etc. The coated papers also received marketing in many areas due to the increased demand for colored and high-quality printed products.Asia Pacific Dominated the Paper Pigments Market In 2023, Holding A 45.3% Market Share.This dominance is due to fast industrialization and urbanization of the countries like China and India which enhanced more consumption of various sectors of paper product such as packaging, education, and publishing. Growing demand for packaging materials due to rapid e-commerce industry in region is projected to further drive demand for paper pigments. Additionally, favorable government policies promoting domestic manufacturing have encouraged investments in the paper industry, thus aiding the growth of production capacities. In this way, enhanced sustainable practices in China has reinforced the global push for the adoption of eco-friendly pigments.Buy Full Research Report on Paper Pigments Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5733 North America Emerged as The Fastest-Growing Region in The Paper Pigments Market, With A Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period.The paper pigments market in North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, over the forecast period. The growth of the region has been backed by significant advancements in digital printing technologies with a focus on sustainable and high-quality paper products. In fact, the evolution of the packaging industry, especially with e-commerce, are making the demand for premium paper materials, stronger. Manufacturers are inclined towards eco-friendly pigments due to consumer preference and stringent environmental regulations, thus enhancing the market growth in North America.

