Berlin Barracks: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                            

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/25/2025 0106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Montpelier

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, DUI 

 

ACCUSED:  Carole Brown                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received several reports of a wrong way driver on I 89.  Reports advised that a vehicle was traveling south in the north bound lane.  The vehicle passed several vehicles and police cruisers with blue lights activated on the interstate, eventually coming to a stop after the vehicle ran over spike strips.  The operator, later identified as Carole Brown, was taken into custody for the above charges and subsequently transported to the VSP Berlin barracks for processing.  

Brown was cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/25/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

