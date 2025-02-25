Berlin Barracks: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3001263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/25/2025 0106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Montpelier

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, DUI

ACCUSED: Carole Brown

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received several reports of a wrong way driver on I 89. Reports advised that a vehicle was traveling south in the north bound lane. The vehicle passed several vehicles and police cruisers with blue lights activated on the interstate, eventually coming to a stop after the vehicle ran over spike strips. The operator, later identified as Carole Brown, was taken into custody for the above charges and subsequently transported to the VSP Berlin barracks for processing.

Brown was cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/25/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division

