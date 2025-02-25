Berlin Barracks: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/25/2025 0106 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Montpelier
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, DUI
ACCUSED: Carole Brown
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received several reports of a wrong way driver on I 89. Reports advised that a vehicle was traveling south in the north bound lane. The vehicle passed several vehicles and police cruisers with blue lights activated on the interstate, eventually coming to a stop after the vehicle ran over spike strips. The operator, later identified as Carole Brown, was taken into custody for the above charges and subsequently transported to the VSP Berlin barracks for processing.
Brown was cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/25/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
