Officer Involved Death Investigation in Fond du Lac County, Wis.

TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved death investigation in the Town of Fond du Lac, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

On Monday evening, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies contacted a subject via phone known to have a felony warrant. Law enforcement also received information from a citizen that this same subject appeared to have a handgun in the subject’s waistband. Deputies located the subject in the 6300 block of Cherrywood Drive a short while later. The subject refused to follow repeated commands and one of the deputies discharged a non-lethal weapon. Shortly after, the subject produced what deputies believed to be a firearm. In response, a second deputy discharged their firearm at 6:22 p.m., striking the subject. Additional details are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, and will be released to the public at a later time.

EMS was contacted, and law enforcement and EMS attempted life saving measures. The subject was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

No members of law enforcement or other members of the public were injured during this incident.

The involved deputy is on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

Involved law enforcement officers were wearing body cameras during the incident. DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Police Department and the Village of North Fond du Lac Police Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.