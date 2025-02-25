Streetleaf Becomes a National Vendor for Forestar; Brings New Solar-Powered, Innovative and Cost-Effective Streetlights as an Option to Communities Nationwide

Tampa, Florida, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced a national vendor agreement with Forestar Group Inc. “Forestar” , one of the largest single-family community developers in the U.S. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf’s mission to provide an energy and cost-efficient alternative to traditional on-grid services for communities across the country.

“Forestar develops approximately one in 50 single-family homesites across the country, and we’re thrilled by the possibility of lighting their communities with solar-powered streetlights that run on clean energy and operate dependably through storms and power outages,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “By using smart technology to provide a better homeowner experience, Forestar is building for the future.”

The agreement between Forestar and Streetleaf streamlines the process for the developer’s divisions to selectively incorporate innovative solar-powered streetlights into their new communities. This underscores Forestar’s dedication to enhancing the living experience of residents by making environmentally thoughtful and safety-focused decisions.

“We work with trusted organizations to meet the needs of our customers, and Streetleaf offers reliable, cost-effective streetlights,” said Marc Parker, Forestar Corporate Vice President of Development. “Residents in our developments deserve neighborhoods that prioritize safety and quality.”



More than 8,000 Streetleaf streetlights have already been installed in more than 183 projects across the U.S. These installations have led to a savings of more than $32 million in infrastructure costs, and almost 3.3 million pounds of CO2 savings compared to traditional streetlights. Streetleaf lights deliver utility-grade performance and are designed and managed to stay on 365 days a year, even when the power goes out. Streetleaf provides 24/7 monitoring and maintenance for each installation. They are DarkSky approved and provide dimming options combined with a motion sensor for reducing light pollution without reducing safety.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since our founding in 2019, we’ve installed over 8,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and we're rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. With our high-quality and dependable hardware, software, and service, we partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. We are a carbon-neutral certified company, Darksky approved, and have offset more than 3 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com

