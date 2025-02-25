South Australians getting the training they want in the areas we need

Release date: 25/02/25

New data released today shows that South Australians are increasingly choosing to study vocational courses in priority areas – continuing the strong enrolment numbers since 2022.

The National Centre for Vocational Education and Research (NCVER) Government Funded Students and Courses January – September 2024 report shows there were 65,300 government funded vocational education students. 4,385 more than there were in 2022 and a rise of 7.2 per cent.

The number of students is up 13.1 per cent compared with the same time in 2019.

The number of course enrolments aligned to South Australian Government priority areas, including education, care, construction, defence and manufacturing and clean energy, have increased by 2.9 per cent compared to 2023.

The key priority areas are:

Engineering and related technologies program enrolments are up 4.2 per cent

Society and culture (which includes mental health, community services, disability and aged care) enrolments are up 18.3 per cent

Architecture and building enrolments are up 6.6 per cent

Education enrolments are up 16.7 per cent

Importantly, the Fee-Free TAFE initiative is increasing access for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, with almost 450 more South Australian students attending TAFE between January – September 2024.

There were 33,785 government funded vocational education students attending TAFE, an increase of 4,905 or 17 per cent from 2022.

For South Australia, there were increases in the number of vocational education students, compared to 2023:

Those attending secondary school: by 10.1 per cent to 8,625

Studying a Certificate II level course: by 9.2 per cent to 8,840

Those aged 24 years and under: by 3.3 per cent to 28,590

Those reporting a disability: by 0.9 per cent to 5,660.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Malinauskas Labor Government was elected with a bold vision to transform South Australia’s vocational education system.

Our efforts are now clearly making a difference.

We want more South Australians training in the areas our economy needs – and today’s data confirms we are successfully building the workforce pipeline we need in areas like early childhood, building and construction and defence.

We are not taking our foot off the pedal when it comes to supporting South Australians to get the skills they need in the areas we need them most.

Attributable to SA Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

The strong growth in TAFE enrolments is a clear indication that South Australians are seizing the opportunity to gain the skills needed for in-demand jobs and build rewarding careers.

This growth aligns with industry needs, ensuring we are developing a workforce ready to meet the demands of priority sectors.

It is pleasing to see an increased number of young South Australians, including those in secondary school, undertaking VET.

By making training more accessible, we are supporting individuals build their careers and ensuring businesses have the skilled workforce they need to drive economic growth.