WBA INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 16, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, March 31, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Walgreens class action lawsuit. Captioned Klein v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., No. 25-cv-01058 (N.D. Ill.), the Walgreens class action lawsuit charges Walgreens and certain of Walgreens’ top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Walgreens class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-class-action-wba.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Walgreens operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company.

The Walgreens class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to Walgreens’ purported commitment to improved regulatory compliance, Walgreens continued to engage in widespread violations of federal law governing the dispensation of prescription medication and reimbursement for the same; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would subject Walgreens to a heightened risk of further regulatory scrutiny, civil liability, and reputational harm; and (iii) Walgreens’ revenues from the sale of prescription medications were unsustainable to the extent that they derived from unlawful conduct.

The Walgreens class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 17, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the filing of a civil complaint alleging that Walgreens “dispensed millions of unlawful prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and then sought reimbursement for many of these prescriptions from various federal health care programs in violation the False Claims Act (FCA).” On this news, the price of Walgreens stock fell more than 12% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Walgreens common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Walgreens class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Walgreens class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Walgreens class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Walgreens class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

