Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $1.2M

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $1,200,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“Officers in the passenger environment [an area where passengers, vehicles, pedestrians are inspected by CBP officers] interdicted and seized more than a million dollars in alleged methamphetamine,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages on a scale containing 141 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Feb. 22 at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Nissan Murano for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and a nonintrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 64 packages containing a total of 141.09 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the floor and center console of the vehicle.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,297,408.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

