The Smart Locks Market is Set to Revolutionize Home Security with Advanced Features, Improved Convenience, and Enhanced Safety | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA smart locks market is expected to grow rapidly at a 10.7% CAGR from 2025, driven by consumer demand for keyless entry and advanced security solutions. IoT and AI technologies fuel adoption, with rising concerns over home safety, theft prevention, and minimalist smart homes boosting the demand for sleek, automated security systems.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart locks market is expected to reach a size of USD 4,457.6 million by 2025 and grow significantly to USD 18,195.4 million by 2035. With a projected CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2035, the market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by increasing demand for advanced home security solutions and the widespread adoption of smart home technologies. This rapid growth reflects the increasing reliance on keyless entry systems and IoT-enabled security devices worldwide.

Rising safety and security concerns, widespread use of smartphones and other connected devices, and the advantages of smart locks over conventional locking mechanisms are expected to fuel the demand for smart locks.

The adoption of smart locks is predicted to rise exponentially in the coming years, and the factors attributable to its success could be categorised as:

• Rising investment by government authorities in "smart city" initiatives.

• Increasing regulation of security on a global scale

• Evolution of trend for Internet of Things (IoT) for simplification of access to real-time data

• Widespread acceptance of smart locks in the hospitality industry

• Upgradation of locks to provide a high level of compatibility to technologies such as Z-Wave, ZigBee, and BLE

Most people are still wary of smart door locks due to security concerns. Smart locks market expansion is anticipated to be stymied by the high price and lack of knowledge of smart door locks, particularly in rural areas. There are several other obstacles that could slow the smart locks market's expansion, including government regulations and a general reluctance to adopt new technologies.





Surge in Demand for Smart Locks for Home Security

As the world continues to prioritize safety and convenience, smart locks for home security have become a cornerstone of modern households. These keyless entry systems allow users to unlock doors remotely through their smartphones, using voice commands, or through proximity-based solutions, eliminating the need for traditional keys and providing seamless control. With features such as remote access, real-time monitoring, and customizable user settings, these locks ensure safety while offering the flexibility to access homes, offices, and other spaces with ease.

IoT and Smart Lock Integration: The Future of Security Systems

The growing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices in everyday life has significantly contributed to the rise in smart locks. These locks are now being integrated with broader home automation systems, allowing homeowners to control their entire security setup, from lights and alarms to cameras and locks, all through a single application. IoT-enabled smart locks offer enhanced convenience, efficiency, and peace of mind, especially when combined with smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Regional Insights into the Smart Lock Market

USA : The smart locks market in the USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising demand for advanced security solutions and smart home integrations .

: The smart locks market in the USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising demand for and . Canada : Canada’s smart locks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2035, fueled by increasing adoption of keyless entry systems and a focus on home automation technologies.

: Canada’s smart locks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of from 2025 to 2035, fueled by increasing adoption of and a focus on technologies. UK : The UK smart locks market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2035, with a surge in demand for smart security devices in both residential and commercial spaces.

: The UK smart locks market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of from 2025 to 2035, with a surge in demand for in both residential and commercial spaces. China : China is expected to experience a CAGR of 18.5% in the smart locks market from 2025 to 2035, supported by rapid urbanization and growing interest in IoT-powered security solutions.

: China is expected to experience a CAGR of in the smart locks market from 2025 to 2035, supported by rapid urbanization and growing interest in solutions. India: The smart locks market in India is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 21.1% from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing urbanization, demand for advanced home security, and the rise of smart homes.



What’s Next for the Hospitality Industry as Smart Locks Unlock Unrealized Opportunities

A tidal wave of digital disruptions is set to hit the hospitality industry, and it is expected to be augmented by new additions that are likely to improve not only smart locks systems but also in-hotel service, reservation processes, food delivery, and more.

To be ready for whatever 2023 may bring, the hospitality sector is putting a premium on the safety and security of its guests. Suppliers of door locks are increasing the adaptability and functionality of their solutions to meet a wide variety of property requirements and guest service preferences, thereby ensuring the smooth introduction of contactless smart locks services.

Platforms for smart locks can now work in tandem with hotels' existing mobile apps or stand alone as a completely independent service. Innovative solutions let guests use and save digital keys without installing new software. This also helps tourists maintain track of digital hotel keys and boarding passes.

Such platforms may increase the adoption rate of smart locks by offering visitors greater control over how they interact with a hotel's digital key service.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of transactions conducted using a mobile key, as business leaders have come to appreciate the convenience of using this method of payment to create seamless customer experiences from the moment passenger steps through the door.

Many international hotel chains and independent properties have made digital key platforms mandatory since they reduce guest interaction with the front desk and the number of times keys are left on shared surfaces.

Smart lock feature in hotels had a growth rate of 25% to 30% of chain loyalty members pre-pandemic, but it rose to 35% to 40% after the pandemic.

Sales of smart locks are expected to surge as residential owners have been attracted by the elimination of the need to carry mechanical keys around.

Smart home architecture, which includes features such as remote access, voice control, and seamless connectivity, is accelerating the demand for smart locks around the world.

Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, Thread, and Propriety are examples of communication technologies that are propelling the demand for smart locks and all of these technologies are sometimes combined into a single device.

Factors such as the ability to track the security of the premises and secure and easy management of various entry points through remote access have aided the overall sales of smart locks in these spaces.

The same ability is prompting various stakeholders to invest significant sums, in turn enlarging the smart locks market share.

As various hotels are planning to replace RFID locks accessible by IC cards with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi enabled locks as part of the process to improve the security of their premises, the demand for smart locks increases further.

Sales of smart locks are projected to move forward as the new smart lock, which is aimed at businesses, and office spaces, has a lot of room for growth and as many people need access to the same place.

The management has been forced to simplify the door unlocking process for authorised users due to the need for increased safety thereby pushing the sales of smart locks forward.

For example, U-tec is expected to release a new biometric smart lock designed specifically for use in office doors which likely spikes the demand for smart locks.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the networking of smart electronic devices or things to exchange data signals without the need for human intervention which is considered to be another major force augmenting the sales of smart locks.

Demand for smart locks is amplified as the market for IoT-enabled smart locks has a lot of room to grow and makes real-time data and remote monitoring more accessible.

“The smart locks market is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by advancements in IoT and security technologies. The growing adoption of smart home systems, coupled with heightened security concerns, is propelling market expansion. The integration of biometric authentication, remote access, and AI-driven features is significantly enhancing both convenience and safety for users.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

What Causes Fluctuations in the Smart Locks Market?

The key drivers accelerating the demand for smart locks are increased popularity of smart home services coupled with smartphone penetration, which is expected to reach saturation points in the next two to three years.

Moreover, declining costs of ubiquitous mobile broadband and cloud infrastructure have also aided in higher sales of smart locks by allowing users to easily remotely monitor and control any device, be it a smart lock or a smart thermostat.

Some of the other factors impacting the demand for smart locks includes its various advantages such as allowing users to grant others access to their locks directly from their phones.

Growing sales of smart locks can also be attributed to the convenience offered by smart locks to be able to walk up to a door and have it automatically unlocked without having to reach for one’s keys and many others.

One of the major challenges for global smart locks market is the issue of one’s phone potentially dying. In such a scenario, a physical key still works which is expected to impede the demand for smart locks.

Furthermore, concerns regarding hacking of phones and back-end clouds negatively impacts the sales of smart locks, hence there remains a real and perceived security risk related to smart locks.

Also, companies tend to struggle to increase their smart locks market share as it will be critical for start-ups to invest in security since the headline and publicity risk is the largest in the early market which also results in less demand for smart locks.

The augmentation of demand for smart locks can be credited to the ubiquity of smartphones and low power communication protocols, along with improved technologies primarily related to geo-locating an individual.





Competitive Landscape of the Smart Lock Market

The competitive landscape of the smart lock market is driven by rapid innovation and technological advancements. Companies are differentiating themselves with features like biometric authentication, voice control, and AI-driven security, while focusing on seamless integration with smart home ecosystems to enhance user experience and convenience.

Pricing and regional expansion are also crucial factors, with companies offering both premium and affordable models to cater to various consumer needs. Expanding into emerging markets and emphasizing strong cybersecurity and regulatory compliance are key strategies to build trust and meet rising demand for secure, advanced solutions.

Recent Developments in the Smart Lock Market

January 2025: August Home Introduces Biometric Smart Locks



August Home launched smart locks with biometric fingerprint scanning and improved battery life, enhancing security and convenience for smart homes.

March 2024: Yale Adds Voice Control to Smart Locks



Yale expanded its lineup with smart locks that integrate with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-controlled access, offering greater ease of use and security.

May 2024: Schlage Launches Commercial-Grade Smart Locks



Schlage unveiled high-security smart locks for businesses with multi-factor authentication, designed for commercial applications requiring robust security and flexibility.

Key Companies Profiled

August Home

Schlage Yale

Kwikset

Assa Abloy

Smart Locks Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into Deadbolt, Keypad & combination, and Biometric.

By Sales Channel:

The industry is further divided by sales channels that are Direct Sales, Mono Brand, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retailers.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

