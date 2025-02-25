Columbia Memorial Hospital honored for collaborative leadership and transformational change in rural Oregon 

AHA Board of Trustees Chair Tina Freese Decker Feb. 24 presented the 2024 Rural Hospital Leadership Team Award to the team from Columbia Memorial Hospital, a critical access hospital in Astoria, Ore. The award recognizes rural hospital leaders who guide their hospital and community through change and innovation. Recognized as finalists were the teams at Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincoln, N.C.; Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind.; and Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, Wash.

