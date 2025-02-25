Pollack kicks off conference; AHA board chair shares vision of the future of rural health care 

In his welcoming remarks, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack discussed some of the immediate threats to rural hospitals' well-being due to possible federal budget cuts to Medicaid, the 340B program and site-neutral payment policies. He urged attendees to “light up the switchboards” on Capitol Hill to protect the programs vital to rural hospitals' sustainability.



“What really unites us is that we care for people, and protecting these programs is about our ability to care for people,” Pollack said. “With so much at stake in the coming weeks and months, it is vital that we continue to face health care challenges together, speaking as one voice to protect the blue and white ‘H’ that is a beacon of hope in every community across the nation.”



Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., and chair of the AHA Board of Trustees, echoed Pollack’s message of determination and dedication. “We know we can do hard things,” she said. “No matter what happens, we are all in ... because we know our neighbors are counting on us to be there.”



Former Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command R. Scott Dingle spoke about rural hospital and health care leaders' unique position when it comes to steering through the uncharted waters that lie ahead. “You, the leaders, must be adaptable and flexible to the many problems you’re going to have to face,” he said. “But uncharted doesn’t mean impossible.”