AHA urges Supreme Court to reverse 5th Circuit ruling on task force in charge of coverage for preventive care services

The AHA Feb. 24 filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the Supreme Court, urging the court to reverse a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that would jeopardize cost-free access to certain preventive services covered by the Affordable Care Act. The 5th Circuit last year partially affirmed a lower court judgement that the Preventive Services Task Force violates the Appointments Clause of the Constitution.  
 
“The Fifth Circuit’s decision impedes access to these vital preventive services,” AHA wrote. “If upheld, millions of patients may have to pay out-of-pocket or be subject to cost-sharing for many of these treatments... The cumulative societal impact of reimposing cost barriers to these services will be monumental, leading to undiagnosed diseases, shorter lifespans, and higher healthcare spending for everyone.”  
 
Joining AHA in the filing were the Catholic Health Association of the United States, Federation of American Hospitals, America's Essential Hospitals and the Association of American Medical Colleges.

