Leading Driver In The Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Market 2025: Growing Iot Adoption Drives Expansion In The Market

Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global M2M Market?

The machine-to-machine M2M market size has seen strong growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $33.71 billion in 2024 to $36.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period is attributed to increased demand in the IT and telecom sectors, rising demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, an expansion due to its requirement in various industrial sectors, and a surge in internet usage.

What Is The Expected Growth And The Leading Drivers In The M2M Market?

The M2M market size is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching $49.79 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period will be driven by the adoption of 5G, the rise of edge computing, integration of AI, expansion of data analytics, broadening of the IoT domain, and the need for enhanced security. The growing popularity of Internet of Things IoT devices is set to propel the M2M market forward. IoT devices, interconnected gadgets, exchange data through the Internet due to advancements in technology, increased connectivity and bandwidth, lower costs of sensors and hardware, a growing need for automation and data-driven decision-making, and widespread adoption of cloud computing, these factors are instrumental in driving the popularity of IoT devices.

Which Companies Are Steering The M2M Market?

Major players in the M2M market include Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Intel Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Orange S.A., Qualcomm Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, ZTE Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Rogers Communications Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Telenor Group, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Amdocs Limited, Gemalto N.V., Advantech Co. Ltd., Comarch S.A., Telit Communications Plc, KORE Wireless Group Inc., Lantronix Inc., and Laird Technologies Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The M2M Market?

Companies are leaning towards the development of technologically innovative solutions like IoT platforms to provide efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions that can meet varying industry demands. For instance, in August 2024, US-based Hayo launched its global IoT platform to support both M2M and consumer IoT applications, enabling mobile network operators to white-label and resell it. This platform is powered by a cloud-native full-core network with advanced AI algorithms for real-time data analysis and insights, enhancing process automation and operational efficiency.

How Is The M2M Market Segmented?

1 By Components: Sensors; Actuators; Memory; Radio Frequency Identification RFID; Power Modules; Communication Modules

2 By Technology: Cellular Connections; Low Power Wide Area; Short Range; Metropolitan Area Network MAN; Wide Area Fixed; Satellite

3 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprise

4 By End-User: Retail Sector; Banking; Financial Institution; Telecom; IT Industry; Healthcare; Automotive; Oil And Gas; Transportation; Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Trends In The M2M Market?

North America was the largest region in the M2M market in 2024, with the report covering other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

