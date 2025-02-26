Prostate Cancer Incidence Growth Fuels Market Expansion: A Key Driver Transforming The Indwelling Catheters Market 2025

The Business Research Company

Indwelling Catheters Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The indwelling catheters market size is witnessing a phenomenal growth in recent years, climbing from $4.21 billion in 2024 to $4.63 billion in 2025, which translates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.96%. This growth can be attributed to an increasing elderly population, expanding healthcare services, an increasing number of pediatric patients, a rising prevalence of diabetes, and an increasing incidence of spinal cord injuries.

Can The Growth Of The Indwelling Catheters Market Continue At Its Current Pace?

The next few years carry strong growth potential for the indwelling catheters market, with forecasts predicting a growth to $6.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.59%. Factors facilitating this growth include a shift towards minimally invasive surgical procedures, an increase in urology procedures, a rising number of cancer cases, an increasing number of dialysis patients, and growing trends toward personalized healthcare. Factors such as smart technology integration, innovations in self-catheterization technology, the development of advanced catheter designs, telemedicine integration, and the adoption of 3D-printed catheters are major trends for the forecast period.

What's Driving The Growth Of The Indwelling Catheters Market?

The rapidly escalating incidence of prostate cancer is significantly propelling the growth of the indwelling catheters market. Prostate cancer, characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells in the prostate gland, has seen an increase in diagnosis owing to factors like an aging population, improvements in diagnostic techniques, environmental exposures, dietary influences, and genetic predispositions among specific ethnic groups. In managing prostate cancer, indwelling catheters play a pivotal role by providing a reliable method for urinary drainage in patients experiencing urinary retention or obstruction due to the tumour's effects on the prostate.

What Role Does The Rise Of Urinary Disorders Play In Market Growth?

The ever-increasing prevalence of urinary disorders, including conditions that affect the kidneys, bladder, ureters, or urethra, are all expected to fuel the indwelling catheters market growth. Various factors, including an aging population, lifestyle changes, obesity, diabetes, and increasing awareness about urinary health, contribute to the rise in urinary disorders. Indwelling catheters alleviate obstruction, reduce retention, and prevent complications linked with incomplete voiding by providing continuous bladder drainage, thus effectively managing urinary disorders.

Who Are The Heavyweights Of The Indwelling Catheters Market?

Key industry players shaping the indwelling catheters market include Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Coloplast Corp., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical LLC, B. Braun Medical Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Amsino International Inc., Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Angiplast Pvt. Ltd., SunMed LLC, Mais India Medical Devices, Bactiguard AB, GPC Medical Ltd., Rocket Medical plc, Nikotech Pvt. Ltd., Ribbel International Ltd., Poiesis Medical LLC, Manish Medi Innovation and others.

How Is The Indwelling Catheters Market Segmented?

1 Type: Transurethral Catheters, Suprapubic Catheters

2 Material: Latex, Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride Pvc

3 Application: Urinary Retention, Urinary Incontinence, Post Surgery, Other Applications

4 End-use: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ascs

Subsegments include Foley Catheters, External Male Catheters, Internal Male Catheters, and Pediatric Transurethral Catheters among Transurethral Catheters; and Disposable Suprapubic Catheters, Reusable Suprapubic Catheters, Pediatric Suprapubic Catheters among Suprapubic Catheters.

What Regional Insights Contribute To The Indwelling Catheters Market?

Industry data has shown that North America was the largest regional market for indwelling catheters in 2024. However, the global potential of this market extends to many other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

