Leading Factor Driving The Industry 5.0 Market In 2025: Impact Of Robotics On The Industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry 5.0 global market is witnessing exponential growth, projected to escalate from $71.74 billion in 2024 to $96.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.3%. This sharp incline can be attributed to technological advancements in AI, robotics, the surge in demand for personalized products, and the boom of smart manufacturing. Additional factors include increased automation, sustainability initiatives, and advancements in IoT technologies. The market is expected to see further exponential growth and reach $310.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.0%.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Industry 5.0 Market?

The industry 5.0 market remains on a steep growth trajectory for the next few years, influenced by rising adoption of cobots, increased emphasis on sustainability, technological advancements in digital twins, industrial 3D printing, and the growing demand for AI and robotics in industry. Additionally, government policies supporting these advancements and ongoing trends in human-machine collaboration, sustainable manufacturing practices, AI adoption in manufacturing, and the development of advanced AR/VR applications are pushing this market forward.

A boost in industrial robot utilization is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry 5.0 market. Robots automate repetitive tasks in industries, enhancing precision and efficiency, which in turn boosts productivity and reduces operational costs. Heightened demand for higher efficiency, accuracy, and cost reduction informs increased use of robots in industry. Industry 5.0 is enabling robots to integrate with human collaboration for more flexible, efficient, and personalized manufacturing processes. For example, in April 2024, industrial robot use in U.S. manufacturing recorded a significant rise, with installations increasing by 12% according to the International Federation of Robotics. Therefore, the use of robots in industry will continue increasing the growth of the Industry 5.0 market.

What Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Industry 5.0 Market?

Key industry players, such as Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., FANUC Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Festo AG & Co. KG, Dematic Corp., PTC Inc., Cognex Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., and ABB Robotics are making major strides in the industry 5.0 market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Industry 5.0 Market?

With advancements in technology, companies are focusing on smart factories utilizing technologies like intelligent industrial apps to enhance operational efficiency. UnifyTwin, a US-based industry 5.0 company, launched an intelligent industrial App Suite in May 2022 which provides five specialized apps for energy management, sustainability, yield optimization, remote monitoring, and asset analytics. These apps use advanced AI and IoT technologies to provide insightful recommendations for improved operational performance and sustainability.

How Is The Industry 5.0 Market Segmented?

1 By Technology: Digital Twin; Industrial 3D Printing; Artificial Intelligence AI In Manufacturing; Augmented Reality AR Or Virtual Reality VR; Industrial Sensors; Robots

2 By Organization Size: Large Enterprise; Small And Medium Enterprise

3 By Application: Smart Factories; Personalized Healthcare; Autonomous Vehicles; Smart Cities; Industrial Automation; Other Applications

4 By Industry: Automotive; Energy; Medical; Semiconductor And Electronics; Food And Beverage; Oil And Gas; Aerospace; Metals And Mining; Chemicals; Other Industries

Additionally, more focused subsegments exist. For instance, the 'Technology' segment is further divided into subsegments like Digital Twin, Industrial 3D Printing, AI in Manufacturing, AR or VR, Industrial Sensors, and Robots.

What Regional Trends Are Observed In The Market?

North America was the largest region in the industry 5.0 market in 2024, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

