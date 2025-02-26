Primary Driver In The Independent Software Vendors Market 2025: Growing Demand For Cloud-Based Solutions Drives

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking into consideration the independent software vendors market size, it is remarkable to note its speedy growth over the years. It will rise from $3.09 billion in 2024 to $3.61 billion in 2025, hitting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.7%. The growth during the historic phase can be attributed to the burgeoning adoption of cloud solutions, the increasing integration of digital solutions, rising product demand in emerging nations, the rising demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud, and the growing volume of independent software vendor products.

What Does The Independent Software Vendors Market Projections Look Like?

The independent software vendors market size is expected to see rapid growth in the near future. It will soar to $6.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.3%. The growth forecasted for the next few years can be tied to the rise in software as a service SaaS adoption, a surge in global information technology IT spending, regulatory compliance requirements, an increased demand for customization, and the growing integration of digital solutions. Innovations in intelligent software platforms, software development for internet of things IoT devices, technological advancements, integrating artificial intelligence, and incorporating machine learning ML are some of the major trends to look forward to in the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Growth Of The Independent Software Vendors Market?

The surging demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to propel the growth of the independent software vendor market going forward. Cloud-based solutions refer to services, applications, or resources that are delivered and accessed online. Their escalating demand is due to a heightened focus on security and compliance, easy remote access to applications, the resilience and redundancy of the infrastructure, and prioritizing security and compliance. Cloud-based solutions offer scalability and flexibility that traditional on-premises systems cannot match. Independent software vendors are capitalizing on this by providing software that can swiftly scale with the needs of their customers, whether it’s for expanded data storage, computational power, or user capacity. According to Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union based in Luxembourg, approximately 45.2% of European Union enterprises used cloud computing services in 2023 for tasks like email hosting, file storage, and multiple operational tasks, recording an impressive increase of 4.2 percentage points from 2021. Therefore, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions is driving the independent software vendor market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Independent Software Vendors Market?

The independent software vendors market is graced by industry giants such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., ADP LLC, VMware Inc., Intuit Inc., Wipro Limited, ServiceNow Inc., Autodesk Inc., Twilio Inc., DocuSign Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Virtusa Corporation, Magic Software Enterprises, ASG Technologies, and Kellton Tech.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Independent Software Vendors Market?

Notably, significant companies in the independent software vendors market are adapting and offering more advanced services such as independent software vendors ISV as a service to accelerate their software-as-a-service SaaS opportunities and foster business growth. For example, TD SYNNEX, a US-based software publishing company, rolled out the Independent Software Vendor ISV experience in July 2022. This latest offering aims to accelerate Software-as-a-Service SaaS growth opportunities.

How Is The Independent Software Vendors Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Cloud; On-Premise

2 By Enterprises Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs; Large Enterprises

3 By End-User Industry: Healthcare; Financial Services; Manufacturing; Retail; Information Technology; Government; Education; Other End-User Industry

Subsegments breakdown:

1 By Cloud: Software as a Service SaaS; Platform as a Service PaaS; Infrastructure as a Service IaaS; Cloud-Based Enterprise Resource Planning ERP Software; Cloud-Based Customer Relationship Management CRM Software; Cloud-Based Data Analytics & Business Intelligence Tools

2 By On-Premise: On-Premise Enterprise Resource Planning ERP Software; On-Premise Customer Relationship Management CRM Software; On-Premise Database Management Software; On-Premise Security Software; On-Premise Business Intelligence & Analytics Tools; On-Premise Human Resource Management Systems HRMS

Which Regions Are Leading In The Independent Software Vendors Market?

North America was the largest region in the independent software vendors market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. The regions covered in our independent software vendors market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

