MPD Arrests Suspect in Nine Northeast Burglary Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to nine burglaries and a destruction of property offense.
On Saturday, February 22, 2025, at approximately 3:25 a.m., members of the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team on proactive patrol came upon a burglary in progress in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. Officers observed a broken front door, and once inside, located a suspect concealing property belonging to the establishment. The suspect was quickly taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. CCN 25025826
39-year-old Dante Smith, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Carrying a Pistol Without, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.
As a result of detectives’ investigation, Smith was also charged in connection to eight previous burglaries and a destruction of property offense that occurred over the last two months in the NoMa and Union Market areas:
Burglary Two: on Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 3:50 a.m., in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. CCN 24190480
Burglary Two: on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at approximately 5:17 a.m., in the 1000 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN 24198671
Destruction of Property: on Monday, January 6, 2025, at approximately 6:12 a.m., in the 1200 block of Union Street, Northeast. CCN 25002640
Burglary Two: on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. CCN 25006748
Burglary Two: on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 1:22 a.m., in the 1000 block of 1st Street, Northeast. CCN 25014175
Burglary Two: on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 4:57 a.m., in the 1200 block of Union Street, Northeast. CCN 25018814
Burglary Two: on Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 3:30 a.m., in the 1000 block of 1st Street, Northeast. CCN 25019746
Burglary Two: on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 2:58 a.m., in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. CCN 25022766
Burglary One: on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at approximately 6:07 a.m., in the 1200 block of Union Street, Northeast. CCN 25024426
