Honeycomb Paper Market Unveiling Insights Through Advanced Observational Research 2025-2030

Honeycomb Paper Market Overview

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a new report titled, “ Honeycomb Paper Market by Core Type (Expanded Paper Honeycomb, Expanded Paper Honeycomb Blocks, Continuous Paper Honeycomb, Others), by Cell Size (Up to 10 mm, 10 to 30 mm, Above 30 mm), by End-use Industry (Home Décor, Transport & Logistics, Automotive, Building & Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.”According to the report, the global honeycomb paper market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11829 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities- Growth Drivers: The rising adoption of expanded paper honeycomb as a sustainable and lightweight substitute for traditional materials like solid fillings, chipboard strips, and tube boards in interior doors and partition walls is fueling market expansion.- Challenges: The poor processing performance of paper honeycomb boards limits their application in certain end-use industries, posing a challenge to market growth.- Opportunities: The increasing use of paper honeycomb pallets for air shipments, due to their low weight and high durability, presents lucrative growth prospects for industry players.Key Market SegmentsCell Size:- The 10 to 30 mm segment accounted for nearly 50% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance, registering the fastest CAGR of 5.6% through 2030.- The demand for honeycomb cores ranging from 10 mm to 30 mm is increasing in building & construction, particularly for interior door applications.End-use Industry:- The home décor segment held over 40% of the market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.- The growing popularity of eco-friendly materials in interior décor, such as honeycomb core furniture and doors, is driving this segment’s expansion.Regional Insights- Asia-Pacific (APAC), followed by Europe and North America, led the market in 2020, accounting for more than 40% of global revenue.- APAC is also projected to experience the highest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable home décor solutions and strong manufacturing growth in the region.Key Market Players- Lsquare Eco Products Pvt. Ltd.- Greencore Packaging- Honicel Nederland B.V.- EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited- Helios Packaging- MAC PACK- Axxor- Crown Holdings Inc.- Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA- YOJ Pack-KraftAs sustainability continues to shape industries, the honeycomb paper market is poised for steady growth, with increasing adoption in home décor, packaging, and logistics.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/honeycomb-paper-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

