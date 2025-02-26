Fiction Novel The Spanish Teacher by Barbara de la Cuesta Set to Launch on March 3, 2025

A powerful novel where fate and politics collide, crafted with vivid storytelling and deep character insight.” — Bd

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Barbara de la Cuesta is thrilled to announce the release of The Spanish Teacher, an engaging new fiction novel set to launch on March 3, 2025. The book will be available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, Indigo and Books a million.

The Spanish Teacher is a compelling narrative that holds onto a reader's attention not only through the forceful figure of Ordóñez but by demonstrating acutely how ordinary lives are impacted by the underlying social and political landscape. The novel has been praised for its gripping storytelling and deep character development.

"Barbara de la Cuesta's The Spanish Teacher has everything to thrill you—pace, a great balance of description, gesture and action, charmed, perfectly tuned dialogue, and most notably, a character we follow as closely and sympathetically as if we were living right there inside the story with him," says a reviewer.

Early readers and critics have praised The Spanish Teacher for its vivid prose and emotional depth. This novel, originally the winner of the Gival Press Novel Prize in 2007, continues to resonate with readers and critics alike.

Barbara de la Cuesta is an accomplished writer, with her poetry collection, Rosamundo, published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. Her novel Rosa won the Driftlessly Novella Prize from BrainMill Press in 2017 and recently won gold in the Human Relations Indie Book Award.

The Spanish Teacher will be available in both paperback and eBook formats on Amazon starting March 3, 2025. Readers can stay updated on the latest news and author events by following Barbara de la Cuesta.

