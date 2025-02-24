PEI joins provinces, territories in urging federal investment for improved transportation infrastructure

CANADA, February 24 - The Province, along with other provincial and territorial governments, is calling on the Government of Canada to provide long-term, stable funding for transportation infrastructure that supports economic growth and trade.

At the annual meeting of the Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety, provincial and territorial governments underscored the need for this investment. However, for PEI, there is currently no new federal funding allocated, and the Province is facing a reduction of over $200 million in federal support for highways and bridges in the coming years.

“Our transportation infrastructure is essential to the well-being of Islanders and our economy,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson. “We must secure stable, long-term federal investment to maintain and improve our system, ensuring that everyone has access to the goods and services they need and enhancing the supply chain to smoothly move PEI goods to market.”

The Minister of Transport Canada is set to present the request for transportation infrastructure funding to the federal Cabinet.

A major challenge in moving goods from PEI across Canada is the high tolls on bridges and ferries. The Province continues to advocate for the Government of Canada to reduce or eliminate these tolls, creating a more equitable environment for Islanders.

The Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety is the intergovernmental forum in Canada for discussion and joint action on transportation within Canada or internationally.

