Aforza Partners with Digital China to Bring the Value of Vertical AI to the Chinese Consumer Goods Market

Delivering unparalleled business value to Consumer Goods enterprises through innovative AI-driven solutions tailored to the unique needs of the region

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aforza, the leader in Vertical AI Cloud and Mobile solutions for the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Digital China, a leader in digital transformation, to further expand its offerings in the Chinese market. This collaboration marks Aforza’s first strategic entry into the Chinese market and aims to deliver unparalleled business value to consumer goods enterprises through innovative AI-driven solutions tailored to the unique needs of the region.As China emerges as a global leader in digital transformation, the consumer goods sector is rapidly adopting advanced technologies to drive growth, efficiency and market share. According to recent industry reports, China is forecasted to lead the APAC region in digital technology investments, with double-digit growth expected over the next five years. Through this partnership, Aforza and Digital China will empower businesses with AI-first applications that streamline operations, improve profitability and drive top-line sales growth.The collaboration focuses on Ava , Aforza’s Vertical AI, to help Consumer Goods companies empower every team member with the world’s top Commercial Excellence Coach, boosting productivity & smarter decisions in every use case. Digital China will serve as Aforza’s partner for sales, support and implementation, enabling a seamless, localised experience for Chinese enterprises. Together, the two companies will deliver impactful solutions that foster growth and transformation across key industry sectors, including food and beverage, personal care and consumer healthcare.Digital China has been at the forefront of digital transformation in China, providing cutting-edge technology and services to businesses for over two decades. Digital China is thrilled to partner with Aforza, whose AI-powered solutions bring exceptional value to the consumer goods market. This collaboration will help us jointly deliver the tools Chinese enterprises need to enhance their operational efficiency, optimise decision-making and drive profitable growth.“Aforza remains committed to revolutionising the consumer goods industry with Vertical AI solutions that drive new levels of productivity and enable smarter decision making across trade planning, sales execution and revenue growth management. Partnering with Digital China, a trusted leader in digital transformation, will enable us to extend our reach into the Chinese market and deliver locally tailored, transformative solutions. We are excited to work together to empower Chinese enterprises in achieving their digital and business goals,” said Ed Butterworth, Chief Commercial Officer & Co-Founder of Aforza.Through this partnership, Aforza and Digital China will introduce tailored training, support and implementation services designed specifically for the Chinese market. This collaboration will not only help local enterprises achieve greater efficiency and profitability but also strengthen Aforza’s global footprint as the go-to solution provider for Vertical AI in the consumer goods industry.About Digital ChinaCommitted to becoming a leading digital transformation partner, Digital China innovatively proposed the strategy of “Data-Cloud Integration” and a technical system framework around key elements of digital transformation. Centering on core technologies of cloud native, data native and AI native, the company provides ubiquitous and agile IT capabilities and integrated data-driven capabilities for FMCG retail, automobile, finance, medical care, government and enterprise, education, operators, and clients in other industries. It builds cross-border integrated and innovative digital scenarios and new models, helps enterprise-level clients establish future-oriented core capabilities and competitive advantages, and comprehensively promotes the digital and intelligent transformation and upgrading of society. For more information, please visit digitalchina.com.About AforzaAforza helps Consumer Product companies grow confidently & protect margins in uncertain times through a suite of vertical AI, cloud & mobile apps built for the industry. Aforza connects trade planning and field sales teams together to solve the problems of margin erosion, missed revenue opportunities and ineffective trade spend. The Aforza product works out of the box and can be implemented in weeks. The mobile applications work offline and deliver powerful on-device intelligence across Apple iOS and Android devices. Aforza is built on the Salesforce and Google Cloud Platforms which means we can scale fast and deliver continuous innovation with 3 releases a year. Customer success is Aforza’s top priority, and we are proud to be trusted by CPG companies in more than 40 countries; including leading breweries, food & beverage manufacturers, consumer healthcare companies and major distributors.To learn more, please visit www.aforza.com For any press inquiries or interview requests, please contact: press@aforza.com

