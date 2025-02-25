F2i and Jetex sign agreement for the development and management of general aviation in Naples and Salerno

Rome, Italy, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Italy-United Arab Emirates Business Forum in Rome by Renato Ravanelli, CEO of F2i Sgr, and Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

Signed at the Italy-United Arab Emirates Business Forum in Rome, the partnership aims to enhance private aviation services. As part of the initiative, Jetex will support Gesac SpA, the airport management company controlled by F2i Sgr funds, in expanding high-end tourism and strategic economic partnerships in Campania, a region with significant growth potential.

F2i is Italy’s leading infrastructure fund operator, overseeing the country’s largest national airport network.

Jetex, headquartered in Dubai, is a global leader in private aviation, specializing in airport operations and management. The company operates an extensive network across major airports worldwide, providing premium services to both business and leisure travelers.



F2i SGR is Italy’s largest independent infrastructure fund manager, with assets under management, between equity and debt, of approximately EUR 8.3 billion. The companies in F2i’s network make up Italy’s main infrastructure platform, spanning six key sectors of the national economy such as transport and logistics, energy for transition, circular economy, distribution networks, telecommunications networks and services, and social-healthcare infrastructure. Led by its CEO Renato Ravanelli, F2i, through its subsidiaries, has about 24,000 employees whose work allows millions of people to use services and infrastructure that are essential for daily life. F2i SGR’s key shareholders include financial institutions, including banking foundations, domestic and foreign social security and pension funds, domestic and international asset managers and sovereign wealth funds. The funds managed by F2i SGR are subscribed by leading Italian and foreign institutions. F2i participates in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its approach based on responsible business principles. It currently manages six equity funds, including the Ania F2i Fund, and one debt fund.

Jetex is an award-winning global leader in executive aviation. Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

