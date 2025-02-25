SpyneAI Inc. Raises $16M Series A to Grow Across the U.S. and Transform Automotive Retail with GenAI

Startup to grow its U.S. dealer client base from 1,500 to 20,000+ rooftops.

Spyne will introduce a GenAI-powered unified automotive retail solution to revolutionize the complete retail journey for dealerships.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyneAI , a leading AI-powered visual merchandising platform for the automotive industry, has secured $16 million in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures. Existing investors, including Accel and Storm Ventures, doubled their investment in this round. The funding will accelerate SpyneAI Inc.’s U.S. expansion and innovation in its GenAI-driven automotive retail suite.

With 1,500+ existing dealer rooftop customers in the U.S., the startup plans to onboard 20,000+ rooftops in the coming years across the country. To support this growth, SpyneAI will strengthen its business development efforts by hiring a US country head, account executives, and customer success specialists. This expansion will enable more face-to-face interactions with dealerships, OEMs, and marketplaces, enhancing engagement and accelerating growth.

Beyond visual merchandising, SpyneAI is launching a unified AI-powered automotive retail solution to help dealerships source, price, and sell vehicles more efficiently using GenAI and Agentic AI—making the entire retail experience for used-car dealerships more seamless, cost-effective, and data-driven.

Sanjay Varnwal, Co-Founder & CEO of SpyneAI, stated, “This funding will fuel our ambitious goal to reach 20,000+ rooftops across the US, hire on-ground staff, and make dealer transaction journey more efficient using our GenAI-powered automotive retail solution. We are thrilled to have Vertex Ventures back us on this journey, alongside the continued support of Accel and Storm.”

Piyush Kharbanda, General Partner at Vertex Ventures SEAI, added, “SpyneAI is solving a fundamental challenge for dealerships by leveraging AI to optimize vehicle merchandising and retail operations at scale. We are excited to support them as they redefine how cars are bought and sold online.”

SpyneAI has grown 5X over the past 15 months in the US and aims for a 3X revenue increase in FY 2025-26. The company continues to expand into new markets, including EMEA and APAC, while replicating its successful U.S. go-to-market strategy.

About SpyneAI: Founded in 2023, SpyneAI Inc. provides AI-driven visual merchandising solutions for automotive dealerships, helping them create studio-quality images, 360-degree spin videos, and automated marketing content at a fraction of the cost.

For more information, visit www.spyne.ai .

Media contact: aakash@highvizpr.com

