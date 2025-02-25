New Haven Barracks/Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5000818
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lazy Brook Drive, Starksboro, Vermont.
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
ACCUSED: William A. Little
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 24, 2025, at approximately 1832 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Lazy Brook Drive in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that William A. Little (DOB: 5/22/1966), caused an injury to a household member and later left the scene prior to police arrival. Little was located at another residence and was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Little was released on a citation per the State’s Attorney’s Office, to appear before the Addison County Superior Court on 2/25/2025 to answer the charge of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Little was also issued court ordered conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918
