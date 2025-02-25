Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5000818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 2/24/25, 1832 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lazy Brook Drive, Starksboro, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

ACCUSED: William A. Little

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 24, 2025, at approximately 1832 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Lazy Brook Drive in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont.  Further investigation revealed that William A. Little (DOB: 5/22/1966), caused an injury to a household member and later left the scene prior to police arrival.  Little was located at another residence and was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.  Little was released on a citation per the State’s Attorney’s Office, to appear before the Addison County Superior Court on 2/25/2025 to answer the charge of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.  Little was also issued court ordered conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/25/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

 

