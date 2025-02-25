In-Depth Analysis Of The Inherited Retinal Disease Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2034

Inherited Retinal Disease Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Inherited Retinal Disease Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What Factors Are Driving The Strong Growth Of The Inherited Retinal Disease Market In Recent Years?

The inherited retinal disease market size has experienced substantial growth in recent years. The report anticipates that the market will surge from $11.56 billion in 2024 to $12.58 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. Several factors have contributed to this growth, including the adoption of gene therapy, regulatory incentives, growth in patient registries, an increase in clinical trials, and a surge in patient-centric solutions.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20850&type=smp

What Is The Expected Future Growth Of The Inherited Retinal Disease Market And The Key Factors Behind It?

The inherited retinal disease market size is set to witness significant growth in the coming years. The market value is expected to escalate to $17.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of CRISPR technology, the emergence of personalized treatment, a focus on regenerative medicine, the growth in patient advocacy, and a commitment to improving the quality of life for patients. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in optogenetics technology, development of artificial retina implants, the broadening of digital health platforms, integration of artificial intelligence in disease modeling, and the application of artificial intelligence in treatment planning.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inherited-retinal-disease-global-market-report

How Is The Rising Prevalence Of Macular Degeneration Impacting The Inherited Retinal Disease Market?

Macular degeneration, an age-related eye condition that damages the macula, is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the inherited retinal disease market. The burgeoning prevalence of macular degeneration is owing to aging populations, higher life expectancy, and lifestyle factors such as smoking and poor nutrition. Inherited retinal disease treatment helps macular degeneration patients by targeting the underlying genetic causes of retinal degeneration providing therapies that slow down disease progression, restore lost vision, and even prevent further damage to the retina. Such treatments improve visual outcomes and the quality of life for individuals with age-related or inherited forms of macular degeneration.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Inherited Retinal Disease Market?

Major players operating in the inherited retinal disease market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Invitae Corporation, Spark Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Regenxbio Inc., IVERIC bio, MeiraGTx Limited, Ocugen Inc., Coave Therapeutics, Bionic Vision Technologies, GenSight Biologics SA, LKC Technologies Inc., Sparing Vision, ProQR Therapeutics NV, and Endogena Therapeutics.

What Emerging Trends Are Being Noticed In The Inherited Retinal Disease Market?

Companies in the market are emphasizing developing innovative therapies like mutation-agnostic gene therapy to address a wider range of genetic variations associated with these conditions. One such significant advancements in the sector is MCO-010 by Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc, which showed significant vision improvements for patients with severe vision loss from advanced retinitis pigmentosa.

How Is The Inherited Retinal Disease Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Diagnosis, Therapy

2 By Disease Type: Retinitis Pigmentosa, Choroideremia, Stargardt Disease, Cone-rode Dystrophy, Leber Congenital Amaurosis, Other Diseases

3 By Distribution Channel: Retail Sales, Direct Tender

4 By End Users: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Home Healthcare, Other End Users

5 By Diagnosis: Genetic Testing Genetic Screening, Retinal Imaging Fundus Photography, Optical Coherence Tomography OCT, Electrophysiological Testing Electroretinography, Visual Field Testing, Fundus Autofluorescence Imaging

6 By Therapy: Gene Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Retinal Prosthesis Artificial Retina, Pharmacological Therapy Gene Editing, Retinal Drugs, Photoreceptor Rescue Therapy

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Inherited Retinal Disease Market?

North America was the largest region in the inherited retinal disease market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retinal-biologics-global-market-report

Retinal Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retinal-disorder-treatment-global-market-report

Getting Known More About The Business Research Company

Renowned by over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, their reports provide an in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, helping stakeholders stay ahead in the game.

Connect with us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.