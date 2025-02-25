Global Infusion Therapy Devices Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Infusion Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2025

Will The Infusion Therapy Devices Market Continue To Skyrocket?

The infusion therapy devices market has seen accelerated growth during recent years and is expected to maintain this momentum into the near future. Riding the wave of an 11.0% compound annual growth rate CAGR, the market size is predicted to surge from $12.10 billion in 2024 to $13.43 billion in 2025. This remarkable expansion during the last few years can be credited to increasing hospital admissions, the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, governmental initiatives, medical tourism, and adaptive reimbursement policies.

Can You Guess What The Infusion Therapy Devices Market Will Be Worth By 2029?

Looking ahead, the infusion therapy devices market size is forecasted to experience swift and substantial growth. The market value is set to skyrocket to $20.11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.6%. This upturn in the forecast period can be linked to the impact of personalized medicine, preparedness and response to pandemics, wearable infusion devices, a shift towards infusion therapy, and the digitalization of healthcare.

The forecast period will also bring about significant trends that will shape the landscape of this market. Standout trends include 5g connectivity, quantum computing, integration of internet of things IoT, wearable health tech as well as voice assistants and natural language processing.

What's Fueling The Infusion Therapy Devices Market Growth?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one significant trigger propelling the market's progress. Defined as long-lasting health conditions persisting for over a year, chronic diseases require ongoing medical attention and often limit daily activities. These diseases are primarily brought on by poor lifestyle choices, sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, and environmental influencers, coupled with risk factors including obesity, smoking, and stress.

Here's where infusion therapy devices prove their worth. They successfully manage chronic diseases by delivering precise and regulated infusions of medications and fluids directly into the bloodstream. This method assures consistent and effective treatment for conditions such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, thereby improving patient outcomes, enhancing consumer convenience and trimming down the need for frequent hospital visits.

For instance, as per a projection by the National Center for Biotechnology Information NCBI, a US-based National Library of Medicine, by 2050, the count of individuals aged 50 years and above having at least one chronic illness will soar by 99.5%, rising from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million. Therefore, the escalation in chronic diseases will further drive the infusion therapy devices market surge.

Who Are The Major Players In The Infusion Therapy Devices Marketplace?

The infusion therapy devices market hosts a dynamic set of major players, including Roche Holding AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries Inc., Baxter International Inc., Terumo Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nipro Corporation, ICU Medical Inc., Cook Medical, Acelity L.P Inc., LivaNova PLC, Vygon S.A., AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Moog Medical Devices Group, Kangaroo, Vantage Medical Technologies, Alaris Medical Systems Inc., and AccuVein Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Technology Of Infusion Therapy Devices?

Major industry players are shifting their focus towards spawning innovative solutions. One such innovation is the pressure-enabled drug delivery PEDD technology, which has shown great potential in enhancing the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. PEDD refers to a drug delivery technology that employs pressure to enhance the infusion of therapeutic agents into tissues or organs.

What Does The Market Look Like Globally?

1 By Product: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Iv Sets, Cannulas, Needleless Connectors

2 By Mobility: Portable Infusion Pumps, Stationary Pumps

3 By Application: Oncology, Diabetes, Pain Management, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Infusion Pumps: Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps

2 By Intravenous IV Sets: Standard IV Sets, Extension IV Sets, IV Administration Sets with Filters

3 By Cannulas: Peripheral Intravenous PIV Cannulas, Central Venous Cannulas, Butterfly Cannulas

4 By Needleless Connectors: Positive Pressure Needleless Connectors, Neutral Pressure Needleless Connectors, Negative Pressure Needleless Connectors

Where Does Each Region Stand In The Infusion Therapy Devices Marketplace?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the infusion therapy devices market. However, the report suggests an edge towards the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

