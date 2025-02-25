Syion releases his highly anticipated album, 'Introspections of a distorted mind' - Available on All Streaming Platforms
Syion’s fifth studio album, also available on vinyl & CD, takes listeners on a bold & unflinching melodic journey of social commentary & personal exploration.
About the album
Syion’s fifth studio album, 'Introspections of a distorted mind' takes listeners on a bold and unflinching journey of social commentary and personal exploration. Fusing an eclectic mix of genres, the album emerges as a rich, dynamic and engaging book of songs.
It opens with the atmospheric 'The Brat', before shifting into the infectious electronic grooves of 'Please'. 'Down to the River' follows as a heartfelt tribute to Syion’s late father. Tracks like 'Gasoline Sunset', 'Luna', 'You’ve Got a Friend', and 'Live for the City' delve into themes of societal tension and covert oppression, offering a reflection on the world’s struggles.
The second half of the album deepens with 'Black Mirror', a haunting meditation on personal revelations, while 'Suddenly' captures the universal experience of loss as we navigate through life. 'Liberty' serves as a cautionary tale about the quiet erosion of freedoms, while 'It Was Me' and 'Wrestle Me Down' explore the inner turmoil and relational dynamics that create emotional and psychological conflict.
Each track flows effortlessly into the next, weaving a seamless narrative that is both introspective and globally resonant, making ‘Introspections of a Distorted Mind’ a powerful and cohesive work of art.
About Syion
Syion is an English singer-songwriter, performer, musician and producer known for his ability to seamlessly blend genres, from dark alternative pop, folk-pop to dance and downtempo electronica. His music is a distinctive fusion of unconventional elements and bold, boundary-pushing creativity. With his fifth studio album, ‘Introspections of a Distorted Mind’, set for release on 25th February 2025, Syion continues his exploration of social commentary and personal reflection, merging diverse musical influences into a unified, artistic statement.
Record Label: Nivosa
Artist name: Syion
Album Name: Introspections of a Distorted Mind
Release date: 25 February 2025
Main Genre: Alternative dark indie pop
Sub-Genre: Electronica/Dance/folk pop
