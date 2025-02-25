Pahadi Amrut Introduces a New Variant of Pahadi Shilajit: Purified Using Triphala Concoction

Pahadi Amrut launches a new variant of pure shilajit, purified using a traditional Triphala concoction

JAMMU, JAMMU & KASHMIR, INDIA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pahadi Amrut is a brand that brings the pure and natural goodness of the Himalayas to your home. Founded by Aditya Sumbria, with deep roots in the Himalayan region, the company is dedicated to sharing the region's rich natural treasures with the world. Their offerings include Pahadi Shilajit, Honey, Saffron (Kesar), Mushrooms, Rajma (kidney beans), dry fruits, and more.The brand, a name synonymous with the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda and the pristine energy of the Himalayas, is proud to announce the launch of a new variant of Pahadi Shilajit. In an exciting blend of ancient tradition and modern innovation, this latest offering is purified using a Triphala decoction, a method celebrated for its detoxifying and restorative properties.Shilajit, revered for its rejuvenative and vitality-enhancing benefits, traditionally undergoes an alkaline purification process to eliminate impurities and boost bioavailability. For years, Pahadi Amrut has followed the classic Rasashastra technique by purifying Shilajit with Gau Mutra (cow’s urine). Now, responding to evolving consumer preferences and a growing demand for alternative methods, the brand has developed a process that harnesses the potent properties of Triphala.Triphala, a renowned Ayurvedic blend comprising Amla (Emblica officinalis), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), and Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica), is widely appreciated for its natural cleansing and restorative effects. By immersing raw Shilajit in a carefully prepared Triphala infusion, this innovative purification method not only preserves the ancient legacy of Ayurveda but also enhances the inherent potency of the resin.Dr. Veena Kumari Sumbria, Owner and esteemed botanical scientist at Pahadi Amrut, remarked, “Our commitment is to integrate ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary health innovations. By offering both the traditional Gau Mutra method and our new Triphala purification process, we empower our consumers to choose a product that resonates with their personal health philosophies while preserving the integrity of Ayurvedic practices.”Sourced from the pristine mountains of Paddar, Jammu & Kashmir, every jar of Pahadi Amrut's Pure Shilajit embodies the purity and authenticity of the Himalayan environment. Rigorously tested in state-of-the-art laboratories, each formulation meets the highest standards of purity, safety, and international health regulations, reaffirming Pahadi Amrut’s dedication to ethical sourcing and quality.About Pahadi AmrutBuilt on principles of ethical sourcing, traditional craftsmanship, and rigorous quality control, Pahadi Amrut delivers authentic Himalayan wellness products to a global audience. The brand’s diverse portfolio includes Shilajit, raw Himalayan honey, saffron, dry fruits, and Rajma, embodying a commitment to purity and sustainability.The new Triphala-purified Pahadi Shilajit is set to be available both in India and internationally in the coming weeks. For the latest updates and more detailed information, please visit the official Pahadi Amrut website and follow their social media channels.

