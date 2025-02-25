Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size to Worth USD 652.30 Bn by 2034 with a 6.5% CAGR

The global water and wastewater treatment market size is expected to be worth over USD 652.30 billion by 2034 and is accelerating a solid CAGR of 6.50% between 2025 and 2034.

Ottawa, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water and wastewater treatment market size is calculated at USD 369.60 billion in 2025. It is forecasted to hit around USD 652.30 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 347.90 billion in 2024, a study published by Precedence Research a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

The worldwide market is growing significantly with a compound annual growth rate of 6.50% (2025-2034) due to the growing need for clean water for various purposes, especially drinking.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with the largest market share of 36.10% in 2024.

The membrane separation segment held a major market share of 34.77% in 2024.

The tertiary segment contributed the biggest market share of 43.73% in 2024.

The industrial segment accounted for the highest market share of 66.03% in 2024.

The water and wastewater treatment market has grown and changed significantly on a worldwide scale in recent years. The technologies and solutions in this market are diverse and are intended to treat and purify water for use in commercial, industrial, and municipal settings. The need for effective wastewater management and clean water has grown globally due to factors including industrialization, urbanization, and population expansion. Water and wastewater treatment technologies have become more popular as a result of strict government laws and environmental concerns.

The sector has also undergone a transformation thanks to the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like digitization, remote monitoring, and smart water management systems, which provide real-time data analysis, increased efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Growth Factors in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market



Increased water scarcity : water and wastewater treatment is highly essential due to the growing water scarcity of drinkable and usable water. Without the treatment plants, water will not be treated for use again for different purposes.

: water and wastewater treatment is highly essential due to the growing water scarcity of drinkable and usable water. Without the treatment plants, water will not be treated for use again for different purposes. Rising population : Every year, the population rises significantly, which has led to the growing demand for water for drinking, household purposes, and other purposes. In the future, as the population grows, more and more water will be needed to fulfill the growing demand.

: Every year, the population rises significantly, which has led to the growing demand for water for drinking, household purposes, and other purposes. In the future, as the population grows, more and more water will be needed to fulfill the growing demand. Rising industrialization : almost every industry requires water for different procedures. Industrialization has led to a vast amount of water consumption. As industrialization grows, the demand for water also increases.

: almost every industry requires water for different procedures. Industrialization has led to a vast amount of water consumption. As industrialization grows, the demand for water also increases. The rise in agriculture: A large population requires a large amount of food, due to which a very big portion of water is used in agriculture. With the rise in technologies like hydroponics and vertical farming, the consumption of water has increased even further.

Opportunities in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

In January 2025 , in order to help the Regional Water Company Prishtina improve sewage treatment through the construction of two wastewater treatment plants and network expansion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is offering Kosovo's Ministry of Finance, Labor, and Transfers a sovereign loan of up to €25 million.

, in order to help the Regional Water Company Prishtina improve sewage treatment through the construction of two wastewater treatment plants and network expansion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is offering Kosovo's Ministry of Finance, Labor, and Transfers a sovereign loan of up to €25 million. In December 2024 , with the completion of its most recent funding round, VVater, a next-generation water treatment company dedicated to providing sustainable, clean water access solutions, announced that it had received substantial support from well-known investors, including venture capitalist Tim Draper, Dick Anderson of HPI, and two other well-known billionaire investors.

, with the completion of its most recent funding round, VVater, a next-generation water treatment company dedicated to providing sustainable, clean water access solutions, announced that it had received substantial support from well-known investors, including venture capitalist Tim Draper, Dick Anderson of HPI, and two other well-known billionaire investors. In March 2024, with a total budget of US$10.5 million, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Department of Planning (DoP) of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) of Lao PDR, with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), have started a project called "Scaling Out Sustainable Solid Waste and Wastewater Management to Improve Public Health and Environment in Lao PDR."



Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details CAGR 2025-2034 6.50 % Market Size in 2024 USD 347.90 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 369.60 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 652.30 Billion Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Segments Covered Equipment, Process, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 282.80 Bn by 2034

The Asia Pacific water and wastewater treatment market size was valued at USD 125.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit approximately USD 282.80 billion by 2034. The APAC market is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.60% from 2024 to 2034. Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment Market holds a significant share of 36.10% in 2024.

Rising Industrialization is Driving the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2024. There is a significant need for water and wastewater treatment solutions due to the fast urbanization, industrialization, and population increase in nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia. The area is seeing large expenditures in the construction of infrastructure, government programs aimed at protecting the environment and conserving water, and a growing understanding of the significance of sustainable water management techniques.

The Asia Pacific water and wastewater treatment market is expanding due to the rise in industrial activity, the requirement to comply with strict regulations, and the need to enhance the quality of the water.

In April 2024, Watertech China 2024, the largest one-stop global water treatment sourcing event, offers possibilities to progress enterprises in China and across the world for organizations who are leading the way in innovative solutions or eager to use the most recent technology advancements in water treatments. Watertech China 2024 is expected to transform the sector with the introduction of at least 300 new goods and services from well-known international firms.

The largest worldwide sourcing event in the water treatment sector, the event is anticipated to draw an amazing 100,000 attendees and has an extensive roster of over 2,500 exhibitors.

India has water scarcity in several areas while having 18% of the world's population and only 4% of its water resources. India has launched a number of national programs to improve public health and the environment while also expanding basic infrastructure.

For instance, in March 2023, India is to invest about US$240 billion in the nation's water industry, according to Minister Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who made the announcement during the UN 2023 Water Conference. In addition, it is working to restore groundwater levels and is executing the biggest dam restoration operation in the world.

Stringent Regulations is Driving North America

North America is estimated to host a significantly growing water and wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. The area is known for its sophisticated infrastructure, strict environmental laws, and great awareness of water conservation and quality. The need to update outdated water infrastructure, deal with water shortage challenges, and guarantee regulatory compliance are some of the drivers driving the need for water and wastewater treatment systems in North America. The dominance of North America in the industry is further influenced by the existence of established market players, technical developments, and large R&D expenditures.

Wastewater treatment is one of the most popular methods of pollution control in the US. The nation has an extensive network of treatment facilities, pumping stations, and collection sewers. Sewers transport wastewater from residences, workplaces, and other industries to treatment facilities. In the U.S., there are more than 16,000 publicly owned water resource recovery facilities. To guarantee that modern and new facilities continue to safeguard the environment and public health, knowledgeable engineers and operators collaborate.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Equipment Analysis

The membrane separation segment held the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2024. Pollutants, microorganisms, and harmful microbes may all be efficiently captured using membrane separation technology. High quality, stability, and safety are its benefits over traditional water treatment methods. The advancement of membrane separation technology has even been dubbed "the third industrial revolution" by experts.

The biological segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Biological treatment is a contemporary method that uses microorganisms rather than chemicals to clean wastewater. Numerous biological wastewater treatment methods, including membrane bioreactors, trickling filters, and the traditional activated sludge process, can be utilized to eliminate a range of contaminants from wastewater.

By Process Analysis

The tertiary segment dominated the water and wastewater treatment market in 2024. A third, more complex, and demanding degree of therapy is added with tertiary care. Water that has undergone tertiary treatment can be sufficiently purified to be used again in water-intensive operations or even as drinking water. The secondary segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. After the main phase, the secondary treatment phase further filters the water to eliminate more trash, making it an essential step in the wastewater treatment process.

By Application Analysis

The industrial segment gained the majority shares of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2024. Tons of water are used daily by industries for manufacturing and other purposes. The methods and systems used to treat water for industrial usage are known as industrial wastewater treatment solutions. By decreasing water usage and boosting water availability, water treatment in enterprises may contribute to sustainability. One of the main benefits of water treatment in industries is cost reduction.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Key Players

Suez Environnement S.A. (France)

Veolia Environnement SA. (France)

Xylem, Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.)

3M Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Pentair plc (U.K.)

United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.)

Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Thermax Limited (India)

Wog Technologies (India)

Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada)

SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia)

Burns & McDonnell (U.S.)

Adroit Associates Private Limited (India)

Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.)

GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.)

Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia)



What is Going Around the Globe?

In September 2024 , more than $100 million was secured for the Water and Climate Resilience fund by WaterEquity, an asset manager specializing in funding water and sanitation solutions in frontier and emerging markets.

, more than $100 million was secured for the Water and Climate Resilience fund by WaterEquity, an asset manager specializing in funding water and sanitation solutions in frontier and emerging markets. In January 2024 , in a Series A investment headed by early-stage venture fund Mela Ventures and cleantech firm Emerald Technology Ventures, located in Zurich, smart water treatment solutions company INDRA raised $4 million. The Climate Angels and Peak Sustainability Ventures also participated in the financing.

, in a Series A investment headed by early-stage venture fund Mela Ventures and cleantech firm Emerald Technology Ventures, located in Zurich, smart water treatment solutions company INDRA raised $4 million. The Climate Angels and Peak Sustainability Ventures also participated in the financing. In January 2024, about €5 million was invested in Membion, a company established in Roetgen, by TechVision Fonds (TVF) and DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF). The firm creates and manufactures wastewater treatment membrane bioreactor (MBR) modules.



The research report categorizes the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Equipment

Membrane Separation

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Treatment

Others



By Process

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary



By Application

Municipal

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

