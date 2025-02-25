Otolaryngology Endoscopy Market to Reach $3.2 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the otolaryngology endoscopy market is driven by increase in prevalence of ENT disorders, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in endoscopic technology, such as high-definition imaging and robotic-assisted endoscopy. In addition, rise in geriatric population and expanding healthcare infrastructure further contribute to market expansion.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Otolaryngology Endoscopy Market by Type (Laryngoscopes, Nasopharyngoscopes, Rhinoscopes, Otoscope, and Others), Usability (Reusable and Disposable), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "otolaryngology endoscopy market" was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the otolaryngology endoscopy market is driven by several key factors, including the rising incidence of ENT disorders such as sinusitis, laryngeal cancer, and chronic ear infections. Advancements in endoscopic technology, including 4K imaging, narrow-band imaging, and flexible endoscopes, are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and procedural efficiency. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is reducing patient recovery time and hospital stays, boosting adoption. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, is improving access to advanced ENT procedures. Rise in awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about early diagnosis and treatment options is also fueling market demand. In addition, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy has revolutionized image analysis and clinical decision-making. Supportive government policies and rising healthcare expenditures further contribute to market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2035 $3.2 billion CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 423 Segments covered Type, Usability, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in Prevalence of ENT Disorders

Technological Advancements in Otolaryngology Endoscopic Devices

Rise in Aging Global Population Opportunity Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies Restraint High Cost of Endoscopic Devices and Procedures

Lack of Trained Endoscopists

The laryngoscopes segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By type, the laryngoscopes segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for one-third of the otolaryngology endoscopy market owing to high prevalence of laryngeal disorders, including vocal cord abnormalities and throat cancers. Laryngoscopes are widely used for both diagnostic and surgical procedures, making them essential in ENT practice. Advancements in video laryngoscopy and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques have further boosted demand. In addition, the rising number of intubation procedures in emergency and critical care settings has contributed to the segment’s dominance.

The reusable segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By usability, the reusable segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fourth of the otolaryngology endoscopy market owing to its cost-effectiveness and durability, allowing multiple uses after sterilization. Hospitals and large healthcare facilities prefer reusable endoscopes due to their long-term economic benefits and high-quality imaging capabilities. In addition, advancements in reprocessing techniques and strict regulatory guidelines ensure patient safety, further driving their adoption.

However, the disposable segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increasing focus on infection control and the elimination of cross-contamination risks. The rising adoption of single-use endoscopes in outpatient settings and ambulatory surgical centers is driving demand. In addition, advancements in cost-effective disposable endoscopic technology and growing regulatory support for infection prevention further contribute to market growth.

The hospitals segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fifth of the otolaryngology endoscopy market owing to the availability of advanced medical infrastructure and a high volume of ENT procedures performed in hospital settings. Hospitals have access to cutting-edge endoscopic technologies, specialized ENT units, and skilled professionals, ensuring accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and patient preference for hospital-based care further drive the segment’s dominance.

However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2035 owing to growing preference for cost-effective, minimally invasive procedures with shorter recovery times. ASCs offer quicker patient turnaround, reduced hospital stays, and lower healthcare costs, making them an attractive option for ENT procedures. In addition, advancements in endoscopic technology and increasing investments in outpatient care are driving the segment's rapid growth.

North America held a major share of the market in 2023.

Region-wise, the North America segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the otolaryngology endoscopy market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced endoscopic technologies. The rising prevalence of ENT disorders, such as chronic sinusitis and laryngeal cancer, has increased the demand for early diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments. Favorable reimbursement policies and significant healthcare expenditure further support market growth. The strong presence of key market players and continuous product innovations drive technological advancements. In addition, a growing geriatric population, which is more prone to ENT conditions, contributes to higher procedure volumes. Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding endoscopic procedures enhances market penetration. Moreover, a high number of skilled ENT specialists and well-equipped hospitals facilitate the widespread adoption of otolaryngology endoscopy in the region.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in medical technology. Rising prevalence of ENT disorders, coupled with a growing aging population, is driving demand for otolaryngology endoscopic procedures. Increasing healthcare expenditures and government initiatives to improve access to advanced treatments further support market growth. In addition, the presence of a large patient pool and the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are accelerating market expansion. The rising number of skilled healthcare professionals and increasing awareness about early diagnosis also contribute to the region’s rapid growth.

Leading Market Players: -

Ambu A/S

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

BESDATA

Optim LLC

Pioneer Healthcare Technologies

Ottomed Endoscopy

Hoya Corporation.

American Diagnostic Corporation.

Karl Storz Se And Co. Kg

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the otolaryngology endoscopy market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Otolaryngology Endoscopy Market Worldwide

In September 2023, Olympus Corporation launched Vathin E SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope for use in diagnostic and therapeutic otorhinolaryngological procedures.

In July 2020, Optim partnered with MedShare of Decatur, GA to donate the companies ENTity Nasopharyngoscopes to under-served communities around the globe.

