FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES BIZARRE COMEDY “THE GREATEST OF ALL TINA”

It's somewhat soothing to think that if life is bad, you can run away and escape to the farm, but those who go through with it find, as Tina does, that escape is not always so easy.” — Filmmaker Brody Gusar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the absurdist comedy THE GREATEST OF ALL TINA, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting February 25, 2025.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TINA is the story of a woman struggling with depression who decides that life is too hard, and things will be better off if she becomes her spirit animal, a goat. Tina’s trying to keep it together, but her business is failing, her one-year-old is a handful, her husband’s a jerk and her bills are overdue. Just when she thinks things can’t get worse, she gets evicted and her husband files for divorce. Defeated, she moves in with her mom. While drowning in sorrow, she recalls what the teacher of her Goat Yoga class said: “Be in the now. Be the goat." Tina takes this advice to heart and decides from now on, she'll be a goat. Goat Tina’s day consists of basking in the sun and eating grass. Her mom doesn’t know what to do about her new goat-child. Desperate for his family to be normal, Tina’s stepdad whisks her off to a farm hoping she’ll drop the act when she sees what living like a goat is really like. The farmer Murphy and his three children treat Tina like livestock, making her graze the fields and sleep in the stables. Tina's connection with the farmer's son, mixed with the harsh farm life make her wonder if being a goat is all it's cracked up to be. THE GREATEST OF ALL TINA takes viewers on a wild and absurd journey filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Written and directed by Brody Gusar, THE GREATEST OF ALL TINA was produced by Brody Gusar and Krystyna Walters. The cast features Krystyna Walters as ‘Tina’, Victor Salvatore as ‘Chewbacca,’ and Leif Gantvoort as ‘Lloyd.’

“Sometimes, when my responsibilities mount and the idea of completing the multitude of tasks before me starts to feel unbearable, I wish that I were a goat, frolicking in the fields and eating grass,” said filmmaker Brody Gusar. “It's somewhat soothing to think that if life is bad, you can run away and escape to the farm, but those who go through with it find, as Tina does, that escape is not always so easy either.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE GREATEST OF ALL TINA directly with the filmmakers and sales company, Dept. H.

