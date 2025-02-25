Tims China Celebrates Sixth Anniversary: Classic Donuts Return with Chinese “Double Double” Upgrade

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 26, TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) will mark its sixth year of operations in China. Over the last six years, Tims China has achieved remarkable milestones, including its NASDAQ listing and the opening of over 1,000 stores across 82 cities. The brand has distinguished itself in China's competitive coffee market with its unique "Coffee + Warm Food" strategy, establishing itself as a leading brand.

To celebrate this as well as global coffee chain Tims Hortons 61st anniversary, Tims China is releasing several beloved classics with exciting new twists, offering Chinese consumers a special anniversary treat.

Classic Donuts Return, Rekindling Sweet Memories

One of Tim Hortons' most iconic offerings, the tasty donut collection, holds a special place in the hearts of customers worldwide. For its sixth anniversary, and responding to popular demand: Tims China is reintroducing three fan-favorite donuts that contain 60% less sugar while maintaining the same delicious taste – offering guilt-free indulgence:





(Three Classic Donuts)

The Classic Original Donut features a low-sugar base, freshly baked and dusted with powdered sugar. The butter and cream blend perfectly during baking, creating a rich dairy aroma and delivering a deep, smooth taste.

features a low-sugar base, freshly baked and dusted with powdered sugar. The butter and cream blend perfectly during baking, creating a rich dairy aroma and delivering a deep, smooth taste. The Canadian Maple Donut showcases Canada's iconic maple syrup. Made with premium Canadian maple syrup and combined with toffee-flavored chocolate and low-sugar white chocolate, it creates an enticing amber glaze. The rich toffee notes mix with maple's distinct sweetness, offering a double dose of springtime flavor.

showcases Canada's iconic maple syrup. Made with premium Canadian maple syrup and combined with toffee-flavored chocolate and low-sugar white chocolate, it creates an enticing amber glaze. The rich toffee notes mix with maple's distinct sweetness, offering a double dose of springtime flavor. The Boston Cream Donut features a low-sugar dark chocolate glaze atop a light, airy donut. The filling uses premium whipping cream, whipped to a texture as smooth as vanilla ice cream. The slightly bitter cocoa perfectly balances the sweet cream filling, creating a delightful layered taste within the low-sugar, fluffy donut.



To celebrate these new releases, Tims China is offering a special promotion –from now through March 24, customers can enjoy a free Classic Original Donut with the purchase of any selected coffee during afternoon tea hours, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm daily. Whether it's a morning pick-me-up, an afternoon break, or a sweet moment shared with loved ones, this classic coffee and donut pairing brings great flavor to every occasion.

China's "Double Double" Gets an Exciting Upgrade – Now Richer and Even Smoother





(China-exclusive "Rich & Smooth Latte Series")

The "Double Double" – coffee with double cream and double sugar – has become so iconic that it's earned its place in the Canadian Oxford Dictionary. For many who have studied or worked in Canada, ordering a "Double Double" is more than just a coffee preference—it's a cherished ritual that evokes fond memories.

Now, Tims China has adapted this beloved classic for Chinese consumers, introducing the China-exclusive "Rich & Smooth Latte Series". This enhanced, espresso-based Double Double uses 40% more coffee beans and combines premium Arabica coffee with cold-drip creamy milk, delivering a silky-smooth texture with rich flavors.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, stated: "We are honored by the warm welcome Chinese consumers have given us over these past six years, especially our 24+ million Club members. As we celebrate our sixth year anniversary, Tims China is as committed as ever to adapting to evolving consumer preferences and market trends. We will continue to customize our 'Coffee + Warm Food' offerings for the Chinese market, striving to bring our customers exciting and innovative choices."

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com or Gemma.Bakx@cartesiangroup.com

Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com

Follow @TimHortonsChina

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eec8f82-0d12-41f1-ae62-3ad848a4fec3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85830950-31e8-4769-917b-23bf0f1175e3

image 1 Three Classic Donuts Image 2 China-exclusive "Rich & Smooth Latte Series"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.