SGIC Highlights Its Limited Indemnity Medical Insurance Plan, Offering Comprehensive and Customizable Coverage

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) is announcing the continued availability of its Limited Indemnity Medical Insurance plan — a solution tailored for individuals seeking healthcare flexibility and enhanced control over their medical expenses.In an environment where access to customizable healthcare is essential, SGIC’s plan stands out by offering coverage that adapts to the unique needs of individuals, families, and independent workers.With this plan, policyholders have the freedom to choose their preferred healthcare providers and hospitals. SGIC pays a fixed amount for each covered benefit, regardless of the actual costs of medical expenses, providing policyholders with peace of mind and predictability when facing healthcare decisions."We understand that healthcare needs and financial situations are unique," says Katie Rudolph, Director of Product Development. "Our Limited Indemnity Medical Insurance offers flexible coverage and puts individuals in control of managing their healthcare expenses."Key benefits of the plan include coverage for hospital stays, outpatient visits, diagnostic testing, and wellness services. As part of its comprehensive approach, coverage may include wellness care, emergency services, hospitalization, inpatient and outpatient surgery, imaging, and other diagnostic testing — offering a robust safety net for diverse medical needs.As a trusted provider in the health insurance sector, Southern Guaranty Insurance Company remains committed to offering solutions that address evolving healthcare needs. The Limited Indemnity Medical plan is an example of SGIC’s dedication to providing practical, customizable options to help individuals protect themselves and their families.About Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC)Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) offers a range of health insurance products tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, gig workers, and self-employed individuals — particularly those without access to traditional employer-sponsored health benefits.Distinguishing itself in the insurance marketplace, SGIC provides customizable insurance solutions designed to adapt to different lifestyles and budgets. With a long history in the health insurance market, SGIC leverages its expertise to offer flexible plans that prioritize affordability and choice, allowing policyholders to select the coverage that best meets their needs.In addition to offering comprehensive health insurance options, SGIC is dedicated to fostering positive change in the communities it serves. The company actively promotes employee and policyholder involvement in initiatives that contribute to safer, healthier, and more compassionate communities — highlighting its commitment to individual well-being and a better future for all.Important Information:Please note that SGIC's product offerings vary by state and are subject to specific terms, limitations, and availability. Clients are encouraged to review all policy details thoroughly and consult a licensed insurance agent for further information.The information provided is a brief description of the important features of this insurance plan. It is not an insurance contract. Coverage is subject to eligibility requirements, and the policy terms and conditions will govern the actual benefits received. Deductibles, limits, waiting periods, and exclusions may apply. The plan described here does not constitute comprehensive health insurance (often referred to as “major medical coverage”) and do not satisfy a person’s individual obligation to secure the requirement of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). For more information about the ACA, please refer to healthcare.gov.Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC)* This is a solicitation of insurance.

