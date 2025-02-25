F. Cleo Kawawaki Appointed as Director General for ADB’s New Sectors Department 2

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (25 February 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed F. Cleo Kawawaki as Director General for the newly-formed Sectors Department 2, which will manage operations for the agriculture, food, nature, rural development, water, urban development, and digital sectors.

“With climate change, the private sector shift, and digitization as ADB’s priorities, I am excited and honored by this assignment and the opportunity to help ensure that these shifts contribute to the sustainable growth of our developing member countries,” said Ms. Kawawaki. “As ADB strives to achieve its ambitious corporate Strategy 2030, my task will be to ensure maximum efficiency and effectiveness in delivering benefits to our member countries that have a lasting positive impact on communities and economies utilizing the full menu of solutions that ADB has under one roof.”

Ms. Kawawaki has more than 35 years of professional work experience, including over 24 years at ADB and 11 years in investment banking. She will continue to head ADB’s Office of Markets Development and Public-Private Partnership, which supports private sector-led growth in the region. She is a former Deputy Director General of ADB’s Southeast Asia Department and has held senior roles in ADB’s Central and West Asia Department including energy sector director.

ADB introduced a new operating model in 2022 to better serve the rapidly changing needs of its developing member countries. To support this mandate, the Sectors Group was restructured into three distinct Sector Departments, ensuring a balanced spread of responsibilities. The realignment will enhance managerial oversight, improve operational efficiency, and ensure more effective leadership across all functions.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.