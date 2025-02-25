MGTO taps into Southeast Asia market at international travel fair in Indonesia

MACAU, February 25 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the travel trade participated in ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia in the latter half of February where the Office set up a mega Macao Pavilion to showcase Macao’s kaleidoscope of “tourism +” experiences and spotlight the destination appeal for Indonesian and Southeast Asian visitors.

Appeal to Southeast Asian visitors at largest consumer travel fair

The international travel fairs organized by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASINTDO) are among Indonesia’s largest consumer travel fairs, engaging a great number of travel destinations, airlines and tourism operators. In the past two years, MGTO participated in ASTINDO Travel Fairs in both Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia. This year, MGTO was once again invited by ASTINDO to participate in the travel fair together with Macao’s travel trade in Jakarta, raising Macao’s profile as an international destination and boosting visitations from Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Showcase “tourism +” with industry partners

MGTO led a delegation of Macao’s integrated resort enterprises and airline to join ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 and set up a 54-square-meter Macao Pavilion. With Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK as the main mega decoration, the pavilion featured Portuguese tiles and floor patterns of Portuguese stone pavement, which exuded the Sino-Portuguese cultural aroma of the city. The pavilion highlighted Macao’s World Heritage, status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, events and offer of leisure travel experiences, showcasing Macao’s vibrant scene and charm of “tourism +”.

At the travel fair, MGTO hosted four interactive sessions of destination presentation for the public, coupled with lion dance and Portuguese folk dance performances to engage more visitors. The Office also partnered with participating businesses to sell Macao tourism products and encourage potential visitors for a journey in Macao.

MGTO joined hands with Air Macau to invite 21 delegates of the travel trade from Jakarta and Surabaya to Macao for a familiarization visit between 6 and 9 January. During their stay, the Office held a trade networking session for the Indonesian tourism operators to meet with representatives of 42 tourism businesses in Macao, for exchange and closer cooperation.

Unfold marketing campaigns in Southeast and Northeast Asia markets this year

MGTO is dedicated to tapping the potential of the Southeast Asian visitor market through different promotional initiatives. Besides holding destination presentations and joining travel fairs to widen the destination’s exposure across Southeast Asia, the Office actively arranged for delegations to visit new attractions and hotel facilities in Macao and supported tourism operators from both sides to tailor tourism products for their markets. Plans are underway for the Office to organize promotional events in Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and other markets this year, to expand the diversity of visitor markets and invigorate Macao’s tourism and economic development.