Intchains Group Limited to Present at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions, including altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of ETH-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development on innovative Web3 applications, today announces that Company CFO Charles Yan, will be presenting at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference.

Event 37th Annual ROTH Conference Date March 16~18, 2025 Location Dana Point, CA, United States



This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2025Registration

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions, including altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of ETH-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development on innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Contacts:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

