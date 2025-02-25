MMP Capital Opens up New Satellite Office in New Hampshire

Expansion Marks a New Chapter in MMP Capital’s Growth and Diversification





PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMP Capital , a Long Island-based private lending company specializing in equipment financing, and small business lending in general, has announced the opening of its first satellite office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This expansion is a significant milestone for the company, which has operated exclusively out of its Long Island headquarters for the past 12 years.

The new office will be led by industry veteran George Atkins, who joins MMP Capital with a mission to diversify the company into new verticals while maintaining its reputation for excellence in healthcare finance.

John-Paul Smolenski, founder and CEO of MMP Capital, speaks on the importance of this expansion, “Opening our Portsmouth office is about both growth and returning to our roots, positioning ourselves for long-term success. George Atkins is the perfect person to lead this effort. His skill and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and capabilities.”

George Atkins, regarded as one of the most influential figures in equipment finance, brings decades of experience to his new role at MMP Capital. His leadership is expected to drive development and open new opportunities for the company. He says, “The Portsmouth NH area has some of the most talented equipment finance reps anywhere, and we expect to grow the MMP brand and customer base rapidly and successfully with a great team of tenured professionals.”

Jim Siederman, Executive Vice President at MMP Capital, likened Atkins’ addition to a game-changing moment, “George Atkins is hands down on the Mount Rushmore of Equipment Finance in the 21st Century. His work ethic, discipline, and passion for greatness personify everything we stand for at MMP Capital.”

Establishing a presence in Portsmouth reflects MMP Capital’s commitment to expanding its footprint while staying true to its core values. The company aims to use Atkins’ leadership to explore emerging opportunities and further solidify its reputation.

Smolenski further elaborates on how this move aligns with the company’s broader strategy, “This expansion is an essential part of our financial planning as we look ahead into 2025 and beyond. Having flexible capital and experienced leadership like George Atkins makes sure that we can meet growing demand without losing the high standards our clients expect.”

MMP Capital was founded in 2013 with a mission to be the gold standard in healthcare equipment finance in the U.S. Led by a management team with vast experience in sales, credit, and operations from several banks, leasing companies, and funding institutions, MMP Capital is uniquely equipped as a hybrid lender to lend directly or utilize a vast syndication outlet. Our financing options for equipment financing, leasing, and unsecured capital offer U.S. businesses the opportunity to invest in their future, update outdated technology, or offer new services to customers.

