Governor Abbott Directs Texas Rangers To Investigate Two Texas Lottery Incidents

TEXAS, February 24 - February 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Rangers to investigate two incidents involving the Texas Lottery, including a bulk purchase of lottery tickets in April 2023 and the recent $83.5 million win through a courier service.



“Texans must be able to trust in our state's lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate these incidents and identify any potential wrongdoing. Texans deserve a lottery that is fair and transparent for everyone.”



Earlier this month, a single winning ticket for the $83.5 million drawing was purchased through a lottery courier company at a location in Northwest Austin. In April 2023, an entity won a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot by purchasing nearly every possible number combination.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.