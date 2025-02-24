Governor Abbott Celebrates Career And Technical Education Month In Texas

TEXAS, February 24 - February 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month by recognizing the achievements of Texas students in career and job training programs as they prepare for high-demand, good-paying jobs in over 460 different fields across the state.

“The Texas economy is booming thanks to our diverse and highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “Continued investments in the workforce of the future is crucial to the success of building a stronger Texas. 18-year-old Raya Rabold is the perfect example of what career training can do for Texans and their futures. Raya, who joined me at my State of the State Address earlier this month, took welding at Jarrell High School and continued her training at Texas State Technical College. Her welding work has been featured in the 'Yellowstone' TV show, and she is now working to become a welding inspector that earns as much as $85,000 a year. As we celebrate Career and Technical Education Month in Texas, we recognize students like Raya who are forging their own path in the better job and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide in our great state.”

“Career and technical education programs are preparing students for the future of industry,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These programs are equipping the next generation of our workforce with skills for successful careers that will drive Texas’ continued economic growth.”

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation recognizing February 2025 as Career and Technical Education Month in Texas. This recognition highlights the value of career and technical education in providing students with practical skills and pathways to rewarding careers. The Governor also declared expanding career training an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session to prepare students to go from graduation directly into a good-paying job.

In 2019, TWC launched Texas Career Signing Day to celebrate high school students who enter career pathways leading to in-demand jobs right out of high school. This initiative encourages partnerships among schools, colleges, and apprenticeship programs to help students smoothly transition into the workforce and prepare for promising careers. CTE counselors can use the Career Signing Day toolkit and recorded webinar to prepare for their events.

TWC supports CTE programs that equip students with the skills to succeed high-demand careers through various initiatives like the Dual Credit Program and the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program. Additionally, TWC and Workforce Solutions career coaches work with CTE programs at Texas schools to give students Labor Market Information about careers from the perspective of workforce experts.

To raise awareness about CTE programs, the 28 Workforce Development Boards host career exploration events throughout the year. Texans can locate their local Workforce Solutions office by visiting twc.texas.gov/find-locations.