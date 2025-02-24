Province Contributes $6.5 Million To Ronald McDonald House In Regina

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2025

Saskatchewan Families with Sick Kids to Benefit From Home-Away-From-Home

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $6.5 million in funding to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). The funding will go toward the building of the first ever Ronald McDonald House in Regina.

"I am thrilled that Saskatchewan families will now have the option of staying at a Ronald McDonald Home when they come to Regina seeking medical care for their children," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "At a very stressful time in their lives, families will know they can rely on an affordable place where they feel welcome and cared for, while their child is undergoing medical treatment."

The Ronald McDonald Home in Regina will provide a "home-away-from-home" for families whose children are undergoing treatments at nearby health care facilities. The design includes 20 bedrooms, a children's playroom, outdoor play space and communal kitchen.

"The government's financial support to the house in this province is a historic moment for RMHC - SK and Saskatchewan families," RMHC Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer Tammy Forrester said. "We are beyond thrilled that this first ever provincial government contribution, into keeping families together during their child's critical health care journey, will enable RMHC - SK to provide wrap around Family Centered Care. The capital investment will ensure that all Saskatchewan families will receive the support they need when they need it the most."

The new facility will be built on the corner of Scarth Street and 15th Avenue, keeping the facility centrally located and close to the Regina General Hospital.

Families across the province have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon. The Slobodian family have experienced firsthand what the home offers.

"Ronald McDonald House does not make the family's journey easy, but it does make it easier," Craig Slobodian said. "The Saskatoon House has helped many Saskatchewan families with mental and financial support. Adding a house in Regina will help more Saskatchewan families."

Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan was founded in 1985. RHMC currently operates two programs in Saskatchewan with Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon and Family Room in Prince Albert. Approximately 29,800 Saskatchewan families have been served by these programs.

Construction of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Regina will begin March 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2027.

This chapter in family care excellence reflects government's dedication to ensuring all Saskatchewan residents have access to compassionate care and essential support services.

